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'I'm almost there': Spieth (65) feels close to finding form

April 30, 2026 04:51 PM
The PGA Tour has returned to Doral. Is Jordan Spieth returning to 2016 form? He feels encouraged following his opening 65 at the Cadillac Championship.
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