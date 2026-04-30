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'Vintage' Jordan Spieth on display during first round at Doral

April 30, 2026 04:00 PM
Jordan Spieth finished with a 7-under 65 at Trump National Doral on Thursday. Here's why Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee is still buying stock in Spieth's game four years removed from his last Tour win.
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