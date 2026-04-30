'Vintage' Jordan Spieth on display during first round at Doral
Jordan Spieth finished with a 7-under 65 at Trump National Doral on Thursday. Here's why Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee is still buying stock in Spieth's game four years removed from his last Tour win.
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‘I’m almost there': Spieth (65) feels close to finding form
'I'm almost there': Spieth (65) feels close to finding form
The PGA Tour has returned to Doral. Is Jordan Spieth returning to 2016 form? He feels encouraged following his opening 65 at the Cadillac Championship.
Alex Fitzpatrick on PGA Tour membership: ‘Still haven’t stopped smiling’
Alex Fitzpatrick on PGA Tour membership: 'Still haven't stopped smiling'
Alex Fitzpatrick said he hasn't been able to stop smiling as the newest member on the PGA Tour, ahead of his debut at the Cadillac Championship.
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.
Fitzpatrick brothers celebrate Zurich Classic win with emotional hug on 18
Fitzpatrick brothers celebrate Zurich Classic win with emotional hug on 18
Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick spoke to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine after winning the Zurich Classic, discussing the "grit" it took facing adversity on the back nine at TPC Louisiana.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.
Mark it a ‘1' for the team: Bauchou makes ace at Zurich
Mark it a '1' for the team: Bauchou makes ace at Zurich
Zach Bauchou made a hole-in-one during the Saturday fourballs at the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Hoey on Lipsky’s birdie to make Zurich cut: ‘I just said, he’s going to make it and he did it’
Hoey on Lipsky's birdie to make Zurich cut: 'I just said, he's going to make it and he did it'
Rico Hoey and David Lipsky discussed the incredible hole out on 18 to secure a spot into the weekend at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.
Penske Performance: How Fitzpatrick won No. 2 at RBC Heritage
Penske Performance: How Fitzpatrick won No. 2 at RBC Heritage
Gary Woodland was among those making notable moves this weekend at the 2026 RBC Heritage, but Matt Fitzpatrick was the ultimate Penske Weekend Mover, becoming a two-time tournament champion.