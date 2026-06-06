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JT on Round 2 at Jack's Place: 'Hardest round of golf that I can remember'

June 5, 2026 08:22 PM
Justin Thomas started his press conference Friday saying he couldn't come up with words for how difficult Muirfield Village played during the second round, and then immediately found them. The two-time PGA Championship winner said it was the hardest round of golf he could recall playing.
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