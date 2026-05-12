Dissecting LIV Golf's future: 'It's impossible that it would survive in its current form'
On Golf Central "Live From the PGA Championship," the team breaks down what's next for LIV Golf and the league's players, like Bryson DeChambeau, after the PIF announced it will end funding after the 2026 season.
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Lowry on Aronimink course: ‘It’s proper Northeast golf’
Lowry on Aronimink course: 'It's proper Northeast golf'
Shane Lowry, Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele gave their first impressions of the golf course at Aronimink Golf Club ahead of this week's PGA Championship.
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Truist Championship, Final Round
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Truist Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club.
‘Never seen that before': Bunker shot off grandstand, back into bunker
'Never seen that before': Bunker shot off grandstand, back into bunker
Sungjae Im's bunker shot in the third round of the 2026 Truist Championship hit the grandstand and ricocheted back into the greenside bunker.
A. Fitzpatrick’s wild ride leads to 54-hole lead at Truist
A. Fitzpatrick's wild ride leads to 54-hole lead at Truist
Alex Fitzpatrick has his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour at Quail Hollow. Here's how the 27-year-old rookie took over the Truist in the third round.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Truist Championship, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Truist Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club.
Koepka: Most excited I’ve been playing golf in a long, long time
Koepka: Most excited I've been playing golf in a long, long time
Brooks Koepka's lowest round of 2026 had him confessing to reporters that this is the best he's felt about his game in years. He finished Saturday with a bogey-free 29 on the back nine.
‘This is the place to be': Rory on LIV players who don’t want PGA Tour return
'This is the place to be': Rory on LIV players who don't want PGA Tour return
Rory McIlroy fielded several LIV-related questions after his second round at Quail Hollow. He told reporters that the PGA Tour has the most competitive golf and that if a player doesn't want to play "that [it] says something about you."
Give me what Cam’s got: Thomas contending with Young-style putter
Give me what Cam's got: Thomas contending with Young-style putter
Cameron Young has played as well or better than anyone this year. Justin Thomas has taken note and likes what he's seen. So much so, he asked for the same model putter that Young uses. Thomas is now in contention at the Truist Championship.
McIlroy rebounds at Quail Hollow, sits T-8 entering weekend
McIlroy rebounds at Quail Hollow, sits T-8 entering weekend
Rory McIlroy made a charge during his back nine at Quail Hollow on Friday, with a stretch that featured five birdies in seven holes.