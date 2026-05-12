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Dissecting LIV Golf's future: 'It's impossible that it would survive in its current form'

May 11, 2026 09:37 PM
On Golf Central "Live From the PGA Championship," the team breaks down what's next for LIV Golf and the league's players, like Bryson DeChambeau, after the PIF announced it will end funding after the 2026 season.
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