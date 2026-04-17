Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Theegala holes out for second eagle at RBC Heritage

April 17, 2026 07:29 PM
Sahith Theegala holed out for his second eagle of the day during the second round of the RBC Heritage tournament.
Up Next
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
9:43
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Now Playing
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
0:33
Fitzpatrick converts bounce off tree into a birdie
Now Playing
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round One
6:44
Scheffler overcomes shocking start to shoot 68 at RBC Heritage
Now Playing
1776376923234024.jpg
1:00
Coach talk pays off as Fitzpatrick shoots 65 at RBC with 20 putts
Now Playing
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round One
9:52
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 1
Now Playing
1776364704712402.jpg
2:52
Åberg (63) where he wants to be — in regular contention
Now Playing
1776363083833532.jpg
0:22
Scheffler’s opening tee shot goes OB at RBC Heritage
Now Playing
Thumbnail
1:04
Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time
Now Playing
RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round
3:48
RBC Heritage can seem like ‘therapy’ after Masters week
Now Playing
The Masters - Final Round
26:40
‘Nature of what’s at stake': McIlroy on why Masters creates turbulence
Now Playing

Related Videos

The Masters - Final Round
03:13
It’s a New Work Day: Young reflects on final round and T-3 finish
The Masters - Final Round
01:22
Drive with Precision: Breaking down McIlroy’s tee shots on No. 13 at the Masters
scottie-scheffler-final-round-2026-Masters.jpg
04:07
Scheffler: Wasn’t able to take advantage of Augusta early in the week
The Masters - Final Round
02:04
Rose after Masters loss: ‘There’s a lot of runway ahead’
The Masters - Final Round
01:17
McIlroy assumes role at ‘head of the table’ without Tiger and Phil at the Masters
cameron-young-18th-hole-augusta.jpg
02:34
Moving Day: Young jumps six spots to take Masters co-lead
The Masters - Round Three
03:30
Contenders after round 3 sound off on their chances to win the Masters
The Masters - Round Three
01:17
Drive with Precision: Young climbs the leaderboard with fairway accuracy
The Masters - Round Three
04:27
Young: Best prep for Augusta was Sunday win at Players
The Masters - Round Three
02:59
McIlroy’s like a movie: What kind of drama will Sunday bring?
The Masters - Round Three
47
It’s a New Work Day: Reed masters fairways at Augusta
The Masters - Round Three
07:09
McIlroy after Masters third round: ‘I didn’t quite have it today’
The Masters - Round Two
20:11
Up six, McIlroy knows the pitfalls of Augusta National: Full press conference
The Masters - Round Two
01:08
Drive with Precision: McIlroy birdies No. 18 to finish second round at the Masters
The Masters - Round Two
02:44
McGinley: McIlroy ‘has found his spiritual home’ at Augusta National
Tommy Fleetwood
02:06
It’s a New Work Day: Fleetwood ascends at Masters with pair of eagles
The Masters - Round One
01:04
Drive with Precision: Seventh hole holds field to just two birdies in opening round
The Masters - Round One
02:44
It’s a New Work Day: Fleetwood, Lowry in early Masters contention
The Masters - Round One
03:36
‘Going to get crusty around here': Players react to firm and fast Augusta
The Masters - Round One
01:15
Scheffler, Burns navigate increasingly difficult Augusta National
The Masters - Round One
02:54
DeChambeau, Rahm disappoint on Day 1 at Masters
The Masters - Round One
02:27
McIlroy (67): Desire to win the Masters still very much there
The Masters - Preview Day One
01:59
Drive with Precision: How will the par-4 third play Thursday?
The Masters - Preview Day Three
02:57
McGinley, Chamblee: What it will take to make Åberg a major champ
The Masters - Preview Day One
01:51
It’s a New Work Day: Spieth eyeing second green jacket
The Masters - Preview Day Two
20:21
Scheffler on cookie bargaining and the state of his game
The Masters - Preview Day Two
02:06
It’s a New Work Day: Fitzpatrick seeks new beginning at Masters
The Masters - Preview Day Two
02:14
Drive with Precision: Navigating narrow fairways at Augusta National Golf Club
The Masters - Preview Day Two
28:43
DeChambeau describes support for Asterisk Talley and inspiring the next generation
The Masters - Preview Day Two
21:54
Rahm on Champions Dinner: ‘One of the coolest experiences of my life’

Latest Clips

Senior PGA Championship 2026 - Round Two
06:36
PGA of America highlights: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Round 2
Senior PGA Championship 2026 - Round One
03:18
Langer, 68, shoots 66 to share lead at Senior PGA Championship
JM Eagle LA Championship Presented By Plastpro - Round One
05:54
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, first round
1776385694132032.jpg
29
An ace for Yu! Liu makes hole-in-one at LPGA’s JM Eagle
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round One
02:22
‘Want to play between the trees, not in them': Fowler on early Harbour Town success
WINT1.jpg
08:16
NCAA golf highlights 2026: Western Intercollegiate, final round
LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
03:32
Uncertainty among LIV Golf and PGA Tour players: Lewis
LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
06:11
LIV Golf funded through season, says CEO; and then?
LIV Golf Dallas - Day Three
50
LIV Golf CEO says funding is good through 2026 season: Hoggard
LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
05:23
What legal challenges does LIV Golf face if reports of funding cuts are true?
LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
08:39
‘Wheel was not broken': McGinley on LIV’s shortcomings from inception to now
LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
01:29
Rolapp reaction to LIV news: Hearing things like everyone else
GOLF: JUN 22 LIV Golf League Nashville
12:52
Reinvesting in LIV Golf makes no sense without prospect of profitability: Lynch
Liv Golf sign at Bolingbrook Golf Course in Bolingbrook, IL.
02:50
If LIV collapses what would PGA Tour re-entry look like for DeChambeau, Rahm?
WESTI-7.jpg
04:37
NCAA golf highlights 2026: Western Intercollegiate, Round 2
2026 Masters Tournament Final Round
02:14
McGinley: For Rory, it’s all about legacy at the point
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
08:44
Wie West to play Mizuho Americas ahead of U.S. Women’s Open return
The Masters - Final Round
05:58
Consequences of Garcia’s conduct at Masters: ‘Behavior matters’
WEST-22.jpg
09:06
NCAA golf highlights 2026: Western Intercollegiate, Round 1
The Masters - Final Round
05:01
McIlroy’s putting coach Faxon breaks down Masters performance
rory_tlew.jpg
07:58
McIlroy reflects on second Masters win: ‘I want to stay on this journey’
The Masters - Final Round
04:24
Masters recap: More history, more memories, more McIlroy
The Masters - Par Three Contest
22:54
Rex and Lav pod: Green jacket up for grabs now
Golf_Channel_Podcast_w__Rex_and_Lav_LIVE_from_The_Masters___Golf_Channel_thumb_4.jpg
21:31
Rex and Lav pod: Hope for anyone else at Augusta?
The Masters - Round One
21:39
Rex and Lav pod: Some big names already bowed out at Masters
The Masters - Preview Day Three
35:11
Rex and Lav pod: Who wins the 90th Masters Tournament?
The Masters - Preview Day Three
38:13
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley: Full press conference
The Masters - Preview Day Two
28:04
McIlroy on embracing Masters week: ‘It’s a dream come true’
The Masters - Preview Day Two
19:45
Fleetwood: Fun with his son ... and maybe a green jacket?
The Masters - Round One
05:36
Day, Couples among Masters players asked about Woods