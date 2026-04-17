Theegala holes out for second eagle at RBC Heritage
Sahith Theegala holed out for his second eagle of the day during the second round of the RBC Heritage tournament.
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PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Fitzpatrick converts bounce off tree into a birdie
Fitzpatrick converts bounce off tree into a birdie
A fortunate bounce off the tree sets up Matt Fitzpatrick, and he makes the most of it on the green.
Scheffler overcomes shocking start to shoot 68 at RBC Heritage
Scheffler overcomes shocking start to shoot 68 at RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler hit his opening tee shot out of bounds Thursday but salvaged bogey and shot 68 in the first round at Harbour Town.
Coach talk pays off as Fitzpatrick shoots 65 at RBC with 20 putts
Coach talk pays off as Fitzpatrick shoots 65 at RBC with 20 putts
Matt Fitzpatrick said he has a long talk with his coach ahead of the RBC Heritage, and it seems to have worked. He shot 65 in Round 1, needing just 20 putts.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 1
Extended opening-round highlights from the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Åberg (63) where he wants to be — in regular contention
Åberg (63) where he wants to be — in regular contention
Ludvig Åberg shot 8-under 63 Thursday in the opening round of the RBC Heritage. He talked to Rex Hoggard about his recent consistency in getting into contention.
Scheffler’s opening tee shot goes OB at RBC Heritage
Scheffler's opening tee shot goes OB at RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler's first swing of the 2026 RBC Heritage went wide right and out of bounds.
Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time
Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time
Sir Nick Faldo weighed in on whether Rory McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time and confidently said, “I think he’s passed us all quite comfortably now.”
RBC Heritage can seem like ‘therapy’ after Masters week
RBC Heritage can seem like 'therapy' after Masters week
The RBC Heritage follows the Masters this week in South Carolina and Rex Hoggard spoke with 2025 RBC Heritage winner, Justin Thomas, about the change of pace.
‘Nature of what’s at stake': McIlroy on why Masters creates turbulence
'Nature of what's at stake': McIlroy on why Masters creates turbulence
Rory McIlroy spoke to the media after repeating as champion at Augusta National. He said that the tournament has seen runaway winners over the years, but it always seems to be a very tight finish Sunday given what's at stake.