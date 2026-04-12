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It's a New Work Day: Reed masters fairways at Augusta

April 11, 2026 09:11 PM
Patrick Reed was the top-ranked player in the Masters field when it came to fairways hit during Saturday's third round. Here's where Reed excelled and what the deficit he faces heading into Sunday's final round at Augusta.
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