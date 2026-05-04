Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Penske Performance: How Cameron Young won at Doral's Blue Monster

May 4, 2026 02:43 PM
Cameron Young won wire-to-wire at the 2026 Cadillac Championship. Here's how he broke away from the signature event field in Miami.
Up Next
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Two
7:12
Load management on the PGA Tour? How schedule scrunch is impacting players
Now Playing
matt-fitzpatrick-cameron-young
1:21
Why does Young’s transformation stand out over M. Fitzpatrick’s progress?
Now Playing
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Final Round
0:56
Scheffler effuses praise on Young following Cadillac Championship victory
Now Playing
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Final Round
3:00
Young on getting the job done at Doral: ‘I belong in those situations’
Now Playing
1777840473234144.jpg
12:39
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Final round
Now Playing
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Three
2:11
Young feels prepared for Cadillac final round after Saturday performance: ‘Really good test run’
Now Playing
37th Ryder Cup Matches, Day Three
5:42
Ryder Cup captain Furyk reveals vice captains for U.S. team
Now Playing
1777759172022424.jpg
11:31
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Two
11:20
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Cadillac Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
yep.jpg
2:34
Best of ‘Happy Hour with Smylie’ at the 2026 Cadillac Championship
Now Playing

Related Videos

U.S. Amateur Championship
01:26
A. Fitzpatrick’s prize for being winning caddie at the 2013 U.S. Amateur
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Two
04:42
Watching Scottie and Cam, with Rickie during ‘Happy Hour with Smylie’
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Two
07:30
Spieth on putting problems: ‘It’s days like today where it really matters’
1777590123452054.jpg
10:36
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 1
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One
03:12
‘I’m almost there': Spieth (65) feels close to finding form
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One
02:32
‘Vintage’ Jordan Spieth on display during first round at Doral
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
02:55
Alex Fitzpatrick on PGA Tour membership: ‘Still haven’t stopped smiling’
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Final Round
08:47
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Final Round
04:19
Fitzpatrick brothers celebrate Zurich Classic win with emotional hug on 18
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Three
10:13
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round One
27
Mark it a ‘1' for the team: Bauchou makes ace at Zurich
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Two
01:36
Hoey on Lipsky’s birdie to make Zurich cut: ‘I just said, he’s going to make it and he did it’
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round One
09:46
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
01:17
Penske Performance: How Fitzpatrick won No. 2 at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
07:36
Fitzpatrick beats Scheffler, handles partisan crowd at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
01:06
Woodland holes out for an incredible walk-off eagle at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
04:56
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final round
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Three
12:58
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Three
02:15
Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start, leads Scheffler at Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
08:09
Fitzpatrick leads after highlight-reel second round at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
01:54
Hovland discusses improvements to his game after tough season start
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
09:43
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
16
Theegala holes out for second eagle at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
33
Fitzpatrick converts bounce off tree into a birdie
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round One
06:44
Scheffler overcomes shocking start to shoot 68 at RBC Heritage
1776376923234024.jpg
01:00
Coach talk pays off as Fitzpatrick shoots 65 at RBC with 20 putts
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round One
09:52
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 1
1776364704712402.jpg
02:52
Åberg (63) where he wants to be — in regular contention
1776363083833532.jpg
22
Scheffler’s opening tee shot goes OB at RBC Heritage
Thumbnail
01:04
Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time

Latest Clips

PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
05:00
NCAA Golf Highlights: 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, Round 1
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba 2026 - Final Round
06:42
Nelly Korda’s dominance: ‘It’s never been harder to do what she’s doing’
TRUMPGOLF20260505
07:01
Examining Trump’s plan to replace three historic public golf courses in D.C.
American Century Championship - Round Two
02:58
Fish on preparing to qualify for the U.S. Open: ‘Sometimes ignorance is bliss’
LIV Golf: Greenbrier - Day 1
03:07
Worst case scenarios for Rahm and other LIV Golf players
LIV Adelaide: Day 3
19:08
LIV draft: Rex and Lav choose who they’d want to return to the Tour
Regions Tradition 2026 - Final Round
01:46
PGA Tour Champions highlights: 2026 Regions Tradition, Final Round
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba 2026 - Final Round
01:50
Stop and smell the roses: Korda prioritizing time off after win at El Camaleón
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba 2026 - Final Round
04:58
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Final Round
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba 2026 - Final Round
01:25
Nelly Korda wins 2026 Riviera Maya Open
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Three
01:27
Moving Day: Scheffler charges at Doral, but is it enough?
Regions Tradition 2026 - Round Three
02:04
PGA Tour Champions 2026 Highlights: Regions Tradition, Round 3
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba 2026 - Round Three
05:14
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Riviera Maya Open, Round 3
1777679106320441.jpg
02:41
Korda’s 2026 season dominance: ‘The best she’s ever been’
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Two
01:51
Young attributes Cadillac lead to consistent putting
scheffler-spieth-si-woo-split
06:04
‘It’s a beast:' Si Woo dishes on Doral’s Blue Monster, friendship with Scottie
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One
05:57
Scheffler’s response to LIV question was justified: Chamblee
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba 2026 - Round One
07:53
LPGA highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Round 2
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Final Round
02:46
PGA Tour confident purse sizes will increase: Source
Regions Tradition 2026 - Round One
01:12
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Regions Tradition, Round 1
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba 2026 - Round One
06:53
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Round 1
LIV Adelaide: Day 1
04:40
LIV won’t look anything like it does now if it survives past 2026: Chamblee
Melanie Green Hole-in-One.jpg
03:18
Green doesn’t realize she made ace until caddie looks in the hole
R&A The Women's Amateur Championship - Day Two
06:46
Texas and O’Keefe headline women’s Chapel Hill region
2026 PGA Professional Championship - Final Round
07:41
Highlights: 2026 PGA Professional Championship, final round
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
59
How 2026 Tour winners Woodland, Echavarria qualified for Doral
GOLF: APR 26 LPGA The Chevron Championship
02:43
Zero advantage to being No. 1: Nelly compares being top-ranked at golf to tennis
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
08:23
Scheffler talks ‘mental grind’ facing players during busiest stretch of PGA Tour schedule
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
07:32
Duke, UCF among tough contenders awaiting USC in NCAA regional
Stanford Intercollegiate Golf Tournament v Golf W
06:19
Can’t be too comfortable: Walker talks biggest Stanford’s biggest challenge