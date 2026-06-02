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Penske Performance: How Henley won No. 6 at Colonial

June 1, 2026 09:39 PM
Russell Henley won his sixth PGA Tour title at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. This Penske Performance shows how he got the job done Sunday at Colonial.
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