Penske Performance: How Henley won No. 6 at Colonial
Russell Henley won his sixth PGA Tour title at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. This Penske Performance shows how he got the job done Sunday at Colonial.
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Clark earns No. 1 spot in Aon Swing 5, Smalley tops Aon Next 10
Clark earns No. 1 spot in Aon Swing 5, Smalley tops Aon Next 10
The race to qualify for Signature Events continues to heat up, and Golf Today takes a deep dive into the latest Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 standings.
Cole on double bogey on No. 9: ‘Wasn’t part of my plan’
Cole on double bogey on No. 9: 'Wasn't part of my plan'
Eric Cole said he was proud with his fourth round at Colonial despite a double bogey on No. 9 that prevented him from gaining separation on the field. Cole told reporters he walks away disappointed after losing in a playoff to Russell Henley but that the result does give him a lot to build on for the rest of 2026.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, final round
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, final round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
‘Run through the finish line': Henley’s late birdie spree leads to win at Colonial
'Run through the finish line': Henley's late birdie spree leads to win at Colonial
Russell Henley told Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard that he hasn't done well this year mentally and has shown frustration at times. That was the difference on Sunday at Colonial for Henley.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round
Highlight and best shots from the third round of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.
Spaun, in contention at Colonial, discusses latest injury to ankle
Spaun, in contention at Colonial, discusses latest injury to ankle
J.J. Spaun spoke with Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard after his third round at Colonial and revealed he hurt his ankle walking to the putting green on Friday morning.
Gerard birdies last two holes to get into final grouping at Colonial
Gerard birdies last two holes to get into final grouping at Colonial
Ryan Gerard finished strong at Colonial on Moving Day and put himself into the final grouping with Eric Cole and Mac Meissner. He spoke to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard after his round.
Meissner pleased with second straight 67 at Colonial
Meissner pleased with second straight 67 at Colonial
Texan Mac Meissner spoke to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard after shooting a 3-under 67 on Moving Day, and discussed what it will be like to tee off with Sunday's final grouping thanks to his T-3 spot on the leaderboard through 54 holes at Colonial Country Club.
Cole cards 7-under 63, takes lead at Colonial
Cole cards 7-under 63, takes lead at Colonial
Eric Cole spoke to reporters about what he learned play in the windy conditions at Colonial Country Club after finishing with tournament best 7-under 63 on Moving Day.
Bhatia: Probably hit 300 drivers over the last week
Bhatia: Probably hit 300 drivers over the last week
Akshay Bhatia admitted that subconsciously something might be going on with his driver, despite emphasizing confidence in where his game is at after shooting a 5-under 65 at Colonial Country Club on Friday.