Penske Performance: The shots that sealed J.T. Poston's win at the Memorial Tournament
J.T. Poston won his fourth PGA Tour title at the 2026 Memorial Tournament. This Penske Performance shows how he got the job done Sunday at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
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Next stop, Canada: Tour pros relieved Georgia site wraps
Next stop, Canada: Tour pros relieved Georgia site wraps
Chris Kirk and Keith Mitchell endured a rainy Monday in Georgia and qualified for the U.S. Open. But first, they have to make their way to Canada for this week's PGA Tour event.
Greyserman: Probably couldn’t have found two more different courses
Greyserman: Probably couldn't have found two more different courses
Max Greyserman was steady posting a pair of 68s during his two rounds Monday at the 2026 U.S. Open qualifier at Century Country Club in Purchase, New York. The 31-year-old Duke grad got into the major field along with Kevin Roy, Benjamin James and James Nicholas on Golf's Longest Day.
Harrington, 54, confident he can be in the mix at Shinnecock: ‘I’ve turned a corner’
Harrington, 54, confident he can be in the mix at Shinnecock: 'I've turned a corner'
U.S. Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington said he's confident he can compete and be in the mix at the U.S. Open this year and said he's turned a corner in his game, in particular with his putting.
USGA discusses Shinnecock setup for next week’s U.S. Open
USGA discusses Shinnecock setup for next week's U.S. Open
Jeff Hall, USGA managing director of rules and open championships, discussed the preparation at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club ahead of the U.S. Open and gave insight into the course layout for this year's championship.
Will Haas caddies for dad Bill during U.S. Open final qualifying
Will Haas caddies for dad Bill during U.S. Open final qualifying
Bill Haas has a very special caddie on Golf's Longest Day; his son Will is on the bag for him during U.S. Open final qualifying in North Carolina.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, final round
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, final round
Extended highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's signature event, the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.
Poston: Leaned on previous Tour wins to regain confidence at Memorial
Poston: Leaned on previous Tour wins to regain confidence at Memorial
J.T. Poston spoke with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after winning the 2026 Memorial Tournament in a playoff over Ryan Gerard. Poston saw his four-shot lead disappear Sunday afternoon, only to salvage the round with clutch putting down the stretch that helped seal his fourth victory on the PGA Tour.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
‘You deserve to be knighted': Fans get selfie with Rory during Memorial delay
'You deserve to be knighted': Fans get selfie with Rory during Memorial delay
Two female fans got a selfie with Rory McIlroy on the 17th hole at Muirfield Village on Saturday right after it was announced there'd be a delay in third round play. One of the fans told McIlroy he should be knighted for letting them past security and taking the time to take the picture.
Rory gets word Round 3 has been suspended again at Jack’s Place
Rory gets word Round 3 has been suspended again at Jack's Place
On the 17th green, Rory McIlroy heard that his third round at the Memorial Tournament would be interrupted again. McIlroy was on the first hole earlier Saturday when storms suspended play for an hour and 40 minutes. The second delay is still ongoing.