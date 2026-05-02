PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 3
The best highlights from the third round of action at the 2026 Cadillac Championship on Saturday from Trump National Doral Miami.
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Young on getting the job done at Doral: ‘I belong in those situations’
Young on getting the job done at Doral: 'I belong in those situations'
After Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship at Doral on Sunday, he talked about how his recent performances help prove to himself that he belongs in these situations.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Final round
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Final round
Check out highlights from the final round of action at the Cadillac Championship on Sunday.
Young feels prepared for Cadillac final round after Saturday performance: ‘Really good test run’
Young feels prepared for Cadillac final round after Saturday performance: 'Really good test run'
Cameron Young said he feels prepared as he leads the way going into the final round on Sunday at the Cadillac Championship.
Ryder Cup captain Furyk reveals vice captains for U.S. team
Ryder Cup captain Furyk reveals vice captains for U.S. team
Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk revealed during NBC’s Kentucky Derby broadcast on Saturday that Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard would join him as vice captains.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Cadillac Championship, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Cadillac Championship, Round 2
Check out extended highlights from the second round of the 2026 Cadillac Championship on Friday at Doral.
Best of ‘Happy Hour with Smylie’ at the 2026 Cadillac Championship
Best of 'Happy Hour with Smylie' at the 2026 Cadillac Championship
Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" presented by Michelob Ultra. Check out some of the best moments from Doral.
A. Fitzpatrick’s prize for being winning caddie at the 2013 U.S. Amateur
A. Fitzpatrick's prize for being winning caddie at the 2013 U.S. Amateur
Alex Fitzpatrick joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" presented by Michelob Ultra Friday at Doral to talk about being on the bag for his victorious brother, Matt, in the 2013 U.S. Amateur.
Watching Scottie and Cam, with Rickie during ‘Happy Hour with Smylie’
Watching Scottie and Cam, with Rickie during 'Happy Hour with Smylie'
Rickie Fowler joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" presented by Michelob Ultra to break down his second round at the Cadillac Championship and call some action from Scottie Scheffler and Cam Young.
Spieth on putting problems: ‘It’s days like today where it really matters’
Spieth on putting problems: 'It's days like today where it really matters'
Jordan Spieth struggled with the putter Friday at Doral. He talked about his frustrations after posting a 1-under 71 in the second round.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 1
Jordan Spieth enjoyed a strong start in Doral but had to overcome a bit of a shaky back nine to finish tied for second on the opening round. He trails Cameron Young by a stroke entering Friday.