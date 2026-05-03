PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Final round
Check out highlights from the final round of action at the Cadillac Championship on Sunday.
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Load management on the PGA Tour? How schedule scrunch is impacting players
Load management on the PGA Tour? How schedule scrunch is impacting players
The PGA Tour schedule has come under increasing scrutiny as questions arise about the factors shaping its structure—particularly whether major metropolitan markets are exerting outsized influence on where and when tournaments are held.
Why does Young’s transformation stand out over M. Fitzpatrick’s progress?
Why does Young’s transformation stand out over M. Fitzpatrick's progress?
Gary Williams broke down the year-to-year progress of Cam Young and explained why his steady improvement has been more impressive than that of Matt Fitzpatrick.
Penske Performance: How Cameron Young won at Doral’s Blue Monster
Penske Performance: How Cameron Young won at Doral's Blue Monster
Cameron Young won wire-to-wire at the 2026 Cadillac Championship. Here's how he broke away from the signature event field in Miami.
Scheffler effuses praise on Young following Cadillac Championship victory
Scheffler effuses praise on Young following Cadillac Championship victory
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler effused praise on Cameron Young following the 28-year-old's Cadillac Championship win on Sunday.
Young on getting the job done at Doral: ‘I belong in those situations’
Young on getting the job done at Doral: 'I belong in those situations'
After Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship at Doral on Sunday, he talked about how his recent performances help prove to himself that he belongs in these situations.
Young feels prepared for Cadillac final round after Saturday performance: ‘Really good test run’
Young feels prepared for Cadillac final round after Saturday performance: 'Really good test run'
Cameron Young said he feels prepared as he leads the way going into the final round on Sunday at the Cadillac Championship.
Ryder Cup captain Furyk reveals vice captains for U.S. team
Ryder Cup captain Furyk reveals vice captains for U.S. team
Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk revealed during NBC’s Kentucky Derby broadcast on Saturday that Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard would join him as vice captains.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 3
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 3
The best highlights from the third round of action at the 2026 Cadillac Championship on Saturday from Trump National Doral Miami.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Cadillac Championship, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Cadillac Championship, Round 2
Check out extended highlights from the second round of the 2026 Cadillac Championship on Friday at Doral.