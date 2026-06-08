PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, final round
Extended highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's signature event, the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.
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USGA on Shinnecock: ‘This golf course will test the best players in the world based on where it is’
USGA on Shinnecock: 'This golf course will test the best players in the world based on where it is'
USGA managing director of rules and open championships, Jeff Hall, discussed the preparation at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club ahead of the U.S. Open and gave insight into the course layout for this year's championship.
Will Haas caddies for dad, Bill, during U.S. Open final qualifying in North Carolina
Will Haas caddies for dad, Bill, during U.S. Open final qualifying in North Carolina
Bill Haas has a very special caddie on Golf's Longest Day; his son Will is on the bag for him during U.S. Open final qualifying in North Carolina.
Penske Performance: The shots that sealed J.T. Poston’s win at the Memorial Tournament
Penske Performance: The shots that sealed J.T. Poston's win at the Memorial Tournament
J.T. Poston won his fourth PGA Tour title at the 2026 Memorial Tournament. This Penske Performance shows how he got the job done Sunday at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
Poston: Leaned on previous Tour wins to regain confidence at Memorial
Poston: Leaned on previous Tour wins to regain confidence at Memorial
J.T. Poston spoke with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after winning the 2026 Memorial Tournament in a playoff over Ryan Gerard. Poston saw his four-shot lead disappear Sunday afternoon, only to salvage the round with clutch putting down the stretch that helped seal his fourth victory on the PGA Tour.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
‘You deserve to be knighted': Fans get selfie with Rory during Memorial delay
'You deserve to be knighted': Fans get selfie with Rory during Memorial delay
Two female fans got a selfie with Rory McIlroy on the 17th hole at Muirfield Village on Saturday right after it was announced there'd be a delay in third round play. One of the fans told McIlroy he should be knighted for letting them past security and taking the time to take the picture.
Rory gets word Round 3 has been suspended again at Jack’s Place
Rory gets word Round 3 has been suspended again at Jack's Place
On the 17th green, Rory McIlroy heard that his third round at the Memorial Tournament would be interrupted again. McIlroy was on the first hole earlier Saturday when storms suspended play for an hour and 40 minutes. The second delay is still ongoing.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 2
JT on Round 2 at Jack’s Place: ‘Hardest round of golf that I can remember’
JT on Round 2 at Jack's Place: 'Hardest round of golf that I can remember'
Justin Thomas started his press conference Friday saying he couldn't come up with words for how difficult Muirfield Village played during the second round, and then immediately found them. The two-time PGA Championship winner said it was the hardest round of golf he could recall playing.