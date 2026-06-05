PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Memorial Tournament, Round One
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Scheffler baffled after wind carries ball into water: ‘I don’t understand’
Scheffler baffled after wind carries ball into water: 'I don't understand'
Scottie Scheffler was upset after he hit the ball in the water on No. 16 and took out his frustration on his caddie for misjudging this wind. Scheffler 1-over 73 in the first round.
Feeling ‘free’ after win, Clark back in contention at Memorial
Feeling 'free' after win, Clark back in contention at Memorial
Wyndham Clark won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson two weeks ago and is back in the mix this week at the Memorial. He spoke to Todd Lewis after his opening 67.
‘Brilliant’ short game carries Fleetwood to 67 at Memorial
'Brilliant' short game carries Fleetwood to 67 at Memorial
Tommy Fleetwood relied on his short game in Thursday's 67 at the Memorial and looks to sharpen the other facets over the next three days. He chatted with Todd Lewis.
Drone flyover: Riviera Country Club’s back nine
Drone flyover: Riviera Country Club's back nine
LPGA Tour Hall of Famer Amy Alcott joined the set of "Live From The U.S. Open" on Wednesday to preview how the back nine at Riviera might give players trouble this week.
Scheffler eyes three-peat as McIlroy looks for first Memorial win
Scheffler eyes three-peat as McIlroy looks for first Memorial win
Scottie Scheffler is looking to match history with a third consecutive win at the Memorial Tournament. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, is seeking his first victory at Jack's Place. Todd Lewis reports from Muirfield Village.
Nicklaus on Tour schedule: ‘Too many big tournaments too close together’
Nicklaus on Tour schedule: 'Too many big tournaments too close together'
Jack Nicklaus, host of the Memorial Tournament, a signature event on the PGA Tour, offered his thoughts on the schedule.
Major champ Rai ‘getting back to what feels normal’
Major champ Rai 'getting back to what feels normal'
Aaron Rai is competing in this week's Memorial Tournament, his first start since winning the PGA Championship. He spoke to Todd Lewis about what the ride has been like and how he's ready to compete again.
Penske Performance: How Henley won No. 6 at Colonial
Penske Performance: How Henley won No. 6 at Colonial
Russell Henley won his sixth PGA Tour title at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. This Penske Performance shows how he got the job done Sunday at Colonial.
Clark earns No. 1 spot in Aon Swing 5, Smalley tops Aon Next 10
Clark earns No. 1 spot in Aon Swing 5, Smalley tops Aon Next 10
The race to qualify for Signature Events continues to heat up, and Golf Today takes a deep dive into the latest Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 standings.
Cole on double bogey on No. 9: ‘Wasn’t part of my plan’
Cole on double bogey on No. 9: 'Wasn't part of my plan'
Eric Cole said he was proud with his fourth round at Colonial despite a double bogey on No. 9 that prevented him from gaining separation on the field. Cole told reporters he walks away disappointed after losing in a playoff to Russell Henley but that the result does give him a lot to build on for the rest of 2026.