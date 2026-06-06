PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 2
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JT on Round 2 at Jack’s Place: ‘Hardest round of golf that I can remember’
JT on Round 2 at Jack's Place: 'Hardest round of golf that I can remember'
Justin Thomas started his press conference Friday saying he couldn't come up with words for how difficult Muirfield Village played during the second round, and then immediately found them. The two-time PGA Championship winner said it was the hardest round of golf he could recall playing.
Rory tests cameraman’s cardio on 17th hole at Memorial
Rory tests cameraman's cardio on 17th hole at Memorial
Rory McIlroy just had to catch up with Justin Thomas on the 17th hole at Muirfield Village on Friday. Here's how the moment was caught on camera.
Scheffler irritated and upset in Round 1 at Memorial
Scheffler irritated and upset in Round 1 at Memorial
Scottie Scheffler didn't hit a lot of great shots Thursday at the Memorial Tournament, but one he did ... went into the water. Scheffler was vocal with his displeasure.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Memorial Tournament, Round One
Scheffler baffled after wind carries ball into water: ‘I don’t understand’
Scheffler baffled after wind carries ball into water: 'I don't understand'
Scottie Scheffler was upset after he hit the ball in the water on No. 16 and took out his frustration on his caddie for misjudging this wind. Scheffler 1-over 73 in the first round.
Feeling ‘free’ after win, Clark back in contention at Memorial
Feeling 'free' after win, Clark back in contention at Memorial
Wyndham Clark won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson two weeks ago and is back in the mix this week at the Memorial. He spoke to Todd Lewis after his opening 67.
‘Brilliant’ short game carries Fleetwood to 67 at Memorial
'Brilliant' short game carries Fleetwood to 67 at Memorial
Tommy Fleetwood relied on his short game in Thursday's 67 at the Memorial and looks to sharpen the other facets over the next three days. He chatted with Todd Lewis.
Drone flyover: Riviera Country Club’s back nine
Drone flyover: Riviera Country Club's back nine
LPGA Tour Hall of Famer Amy Alcott joined the set of "Live From The U.S. Open" on Wednesday to preview how the back nine at Riviera might give players trouble this week.
Scheffler eyes three-peat as McIlroy looks for first Memorial win
Scheffler eyes three-peat as McIlroy looks for first Memorial win
Scottie Scheffler is looking to match history with a third consecutive win at the Memorial Tournament. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, is seeking his first victory at Jack's Place. Todd Lewis reports from Muirfield Village.