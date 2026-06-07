PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
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‘You deserve to be knighted': Fans get selfie with Rory during Memorial delay
'You deserve to be knighted': Fans get selfie with Rory during Memorial delay
Two female fans got a selfie with Rory McIlroy on the 17th hole at Muirfield Village on Saturday right after it was announced there'd be a delay in third round play. One of the fans told McIlroy he should be knighted for letting them past security and taking the time to take the picture.
Rory gets word Round 3 has been suspended again at Jack’s Place
Rory gets word Round 3 has been suspended again at Jack's Place
On the 17th green, Rory McIlroy heard that his third round at the Memorial Tournament would be interrupted again. McIlroy was on the first hole earlier Saturday when storms suspended play for an hour and 40 minutes. The second delay is still ongoing.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 2
JT on Round 2 at Jack’s Place: ‘Hardest round of golf that I can remember’
JT on Round 2 at Jack's Place: 'Hardest round of golf that I can remember'
Justin Thomas started his press conference Friday saying he couldn't come up with words for how difficult Muirfield Village played during the second round, and then immediately found them. The two-time PGA Championship winner said it was the hardest round of golf he could recall playing.
Rory tests cameraman’s cardio on 17th hole at Memorial
Rory tests cameraman's cardio on 17th hole at Memorial
Rory McIlroy just had to catch up with Justin Thomas on the 17th hole at Muirfield Village on Friday. Here's how the moment was caught on camera.
Scheffler irritated and upset in Round 1 at Memorial
Scheffler irritated and upset in Round 1 at Memorial
Scottie Scheffler didn't hit a lot of great shots Thursday at the Memorial Tournament, but one he did ... went into the water. Scheffler was vocal with his displeasure.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Memorial Tournament, Round One
Scheffler baffled after wind carries ball into water: ‘I don’t understand’
Scheffler baffled after wind carries ball into water: 'I don't understand'
Scottie Scheffler was upset after he hit the ball in the water on No. 16 and took out his frustration on his caddie for misjudging this wind. Scheffler 1-over 73 in the first round.
Feeling ‘free’ after win, Clark back in contention at Memorial
Feeling 'free' after win, Clark back in contention at Memorial
Wyndham Clark won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson two weeks ago and is back in the mix this week at the Memorial. He spoke to Todd Lewis after his opening 67.