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PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1

June 11, 2026 06:38 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2026 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.
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RBC Canadian Open 2026 - Round One
1:42
Putting changes help Koepka card 64 at Canadian Open
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RBC Canadian Open 2026 - Round One
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Koepka takes share of Canadian Open lead with birdie on No. 18
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Bezuidenhout aces No. 7 at Osprey Valley
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RBC Canadian Open 2026 - Round One
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Defending champ Fox surging again in Toronto
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Putting separates first-round leaders at RBC Canadian Open
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RBC Canadian Open 2026 - Round One
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Theegala on RBC start: ‘I feel like every time I get sick, I end up playing well’
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James set to make pro debut after leading PGA Tour U ranking
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How many Canadians will play in future Canadian Opens? It’s complicated
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‘One hot week with the putter': Koepka continues search for short-stick fix
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Scheffler is top storyline at U.S. Open, not Shinnecock: Lavner
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