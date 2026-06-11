PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2026 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.
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Putting changes help Koepka card 64 at Canadian Open
Putting changes help Koepka card 64 at Canadian Open
Brooks Koepka chatted with Rex Hoggard after finishing his opening round at the RBC Canadian Open and securing a share of the lead and said he's been waiting for his putting game to improve and feels like it's finally getting there.
Koepka takes share of Canadian Open lead with birdie on No. 18
Koepka takes share of Canadian Open lead with birdie on No. 18
Brooks Koepka was fifth in strokes gained putting during Thursday's first round at the RBC Canadian Open.
Bezuidenhout aces No. 7 at Osprey Valley
Bezuidenhout aces No. 7 at Osprey Valley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout got himself into the top 25 on the RBC Canadian Open leaderboard after he holed his first shot on No. 7 on Thursday.
Defending champ Fox surging again in Toronto
Defending champ Fox surging again in Toronto
Defending RBC Canadian Open champ Ryan Fox spoke with Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard on the 13th hole at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, discussing what he likes about the course and recounting his playoff win from a year ago.
Putting separates first-round leaders at RBC Canadian Open
Putting separates first-round leaders at RBC Canadian Open
Rex Hoggard discussed the speed of the greens with Tony Finau and Sam Ryder after their 5-under 65 opening rounds at the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.
Theegala on RBC start: ‘I feel like every time I get sick, I end up playing well’
Theegala on RBC start: 'I feel like every time I get sick, I end up playing well'
Sahith Theegala finished the first round at the RBC Canadian Open as the clubhouse leader and said he tends to play better when he's feeling under weather, as he is right now, because it helps him focus and lock in more on the course.
James set to make pro debut after leading PGA Tour U ranking
James set to make pro debut after leading PGA Tour U ranking
Ben James, who authored an incredible career at Virginia, will make his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open. He talked to Rex Hoggard.
How many Canadians will play in future Canadian Opens? It’s complicated
How many Canadians will play in future Canadian Opens? It's complicated
Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard reported from the RBC Canadian Open on Wednesday donning a cage and a sweater in an ode to the country's national sport of hockey. Hoggard spoke with Canadian golfer Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin about the possibility of the tournament not being a "Tier 1" event starting in 2028 and what that would mean to the country's national open.
‘One hot week with the putter': Koepka continues search for short-stick fix
'One hot week with the putter': Koepka continues search for short-stick fix
Brooks Koepka spoke with Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard about what he's done to help improve his putting during the first half of 2026 and emphasized he's trying to play the long game in hopes to find a permanent solution.
Scheffler is top storyline at U.S. Open, not Shinnecock: Lavner
Scheffler is top storyline at U.S. Open, not Shinnecock: Lavner
Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner believes Scottie Scheffler's pursuit of the career Grand Slam is the top story entering the 2026 U.S. Open despite the headlines being created about how difficult the Shinnecock Hills is expected to play next week.