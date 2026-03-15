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PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, final round

March 15, 2026 07:19 PM
Check out highlights from the final round of The Players Championship. There was lots of movement on the leaderboard on Sunday, which led to a thrilling finish at TPC Sawgrass.
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