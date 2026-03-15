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PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 3

March 14, 2026 09:19 PM
Watch third-round action of the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship. There were lots of highs and lows Saturday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
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THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round Three
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With 10-finger grip, Thorbjornsen chasing friend Åberg at Players
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Smylie smashes the ball as he tackles No. 18 at Players
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‘It’s all about executing': Åberg leads going into Players Sunday
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Fitzpatrick nearly aces tee shot on 17 at Players
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‘Less stressful': Scheffler cards bogey-free 67 to move up leaderboard at The Players
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‘Chess not checkers': Cuts make for compelling theater on Friday
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Shooting suspect who fled onto TPC Sawgrass arrested north of course
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Friday the 13th ... on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass
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Smylie recreates JT’s Players pitch shot to near perfection
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