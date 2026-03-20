PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Check out the highlights from the first round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course.
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Snedeker pleased after putter leads to 65 at Valspar
Snedeker pleased after putter leads to 65 at Valspar
Brandt Snedeker has missed four straight cuts to open the 2026 season. Thursday at Copperhead was totally different as the PGA Tour veteran used a great short game to finish 6-under 65 through the first 18 holes at the Valspar Championship.
Course Insights: Inside the treacherous Snake Pit at Innisbrook
Course Insights: Inside the treacherous Snake Pit at Innisbrook
In this CDW Course Insights, we take a closer look at the Snake Pit, hole Nos. 16-18, on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, home to this week's Valspar Championship.
Tour rookie Yellamaraju reacts to T-5 at Players
Tour rookie Yellamaraju reacts to T-5 at Players
Sudarshan Yellamaraju grinded to make the 36-hole cut at TPC Sawgrass. He made the best of his weekend, ascending to T-5 at the 2026 Players Championship thanks in large part to a 4-under 68 on Sunday.
Young breaks down final round to win The Players
Young breaks down final round to win The Players
Cameron Young joined the Golf Channel desk in studio after he won the 2026 Players Championship on Sunday and broke down his final round. Young discussed his thought process on No. 18 after driving the ball into the water yesterday.
Fitzpatrick downplays Players crowd noise as ‘child’s play’ compared to Ryder Cup boos
Fitzpatrick downplays Players crowd noise as 'child's play' compared to Ryder Cup boos
Matt Fitzpatrick saw the crowd turn against him at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday afternoon as he lost a lead to Cameron Young over the final three holes. Fitzpatrick said the boos for him and applause for Young down the stretch was nothing compared to what he faced as a member of the European team at the 2025 Ryder Cup held in Bethpage Black, N.Y.
Åberg on Players Sunday: ‘The back nine was not good’
Åberg on Players Sunday: 'The back nine was not good'
Ludvig Åberg spoke to the media after the final round of The Players on Sunday and talked about falling from the lead to finish tied for fifth.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, final round
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, final round
Check out highlights from the final round of The Players Championship. There was lots of movement on the leaderboard on Sunday, which led to a thrilling finish at TPC Sawgrass.
Young completes comeback to win 2026 Players
Young completes comeback to win 2026 Players
Cameron Young won the 2026 The Players Championship by one stroke over Matt Fitzpatrick.
Ramey submits must-see bogey of the week on 17th at Sawgrass
Ramey submits must-see bogey of the week on 17th at Sawgrass
Chad Ramey had the bogey of the week on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass. Ramey survived with a four despite a shot that left him on the edge off the green. The unusual lie left him no choice but to take a hack that left some damage to the wooden ledge and grass.