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PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3

April 25, 2026 07:17 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.
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Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start, leads Scheffler at Heritage
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Fitzpatrick leads after highlight-reel second round at RBC Heritage
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