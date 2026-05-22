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PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2

May 22, 2026 07:45 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
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THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Round Two
11:52
S.W. Kim shoots near record-breaking 11-under 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Round Two
7:30
Scheffler on Kim’s nearly historic round: ‘I’d equate it to like a no-hitter’
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THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Round Two
2:38
S.W. Kim: ‘I was trying to be low, but I didn’t expect this low’
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THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Round Two
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Scheffler: ‘It’s a dream come true for me to be able play in this tournament’
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THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Round Two
6:32
Spieth cards bogey-free 62 behind string of second-nine birdies
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THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Round Two
1:55
Im shoots career-low 61 during Round 2 of CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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1:00
Moore sinks birdie putt to finish opening round, take lead at Byron Nelson
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2:06
Watch and learn: Kirk, Spieth birdie putt after Im misses at No. 9
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0:48
CDW Course Insights: Birdies galore at TPC Craig Ranch
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‘Good news, bad news’ for Spieth’s season so far
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