MacIntyre after Round 2 in Texas: 'A great day's work'
Robert MacIntyre recaps his 8-under second round with Todd Lewis at the Valero Texas Open.
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PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, final round
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, final round
Extended highlights from the final round of the 2026 Valero Texas Open, where J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre and more battle for the prized cowboy boots.
Spaun drives par 4, makes eagle to take Valero Texas Open lead
Spaun drives par 4, makes eagle to take Valero Texas Open lead
J.J. Spaun drove the green at the par-4 17th and made the eagle putt to grab the solo lead late Sunday in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Åberg, in the rain, chips in for birdie Sunday at TPC San Antonio
Åberg, in the rain, chips in for birdie Sunday at TPC San Antonio
Ludvig Åberg chips in for birdie on the par-3 third hole in the final round of the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Masters champ McIlroy enjoying early time at Augusta
Masters champ McIlroy enjoying early time at Augusta
Rory McIlroy took in the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals ahead of his title defense at the Masters.
Happy Hour: Why Texas golf means so much to Spieth
Happy Hour: Why Texas golf means so much to Spieth
Jordan Spieth joins "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra" to discuss the meaning of playing -- and winning -- in his home state of Texas.
Best of Happy Hour from the 2026 Valero Texas Open
Best of Happy Hour from the 2026 Valero Texas Open
Jordan Spieth joins "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra" at the Valero Texas Open.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Åberg are set to play with each other Saturday at TPC San Antonio. Here are some of their best moments from the second round of the Valero Texas Open.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of play at the 2026 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Course insights: The importance of accuracy at TPC San Antonio
Course insights: The importance of accuracy at TPC San Antonio
CDW Course Insights takes a look at TPC San Antonio, site of this week's Valero Texas Open, and why accuracy is such a key to success.
Randy Smith dives into Woodland’s win and Scheffler’s swing
Randy Smith dives into Woodland's win and Scheffler's swing
Swing coach Randy Smith joined "Golf Today" to discuss the changes that led to Gary Woodland's win at the Houston Open, as well as the work he's being doing with Scottie Scheffler on his swing.