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Theegala on RBC start: 'I feel like every time I get sick, I end up playing well'

June 11, 2026 03:10 PM
Sahith Theegala finished the first round at the RBC Canadian Open as the clubhouse leader and said he tends to play better when he's feeling under weather, as he is right now, because it helps him focus and lock in more on the course.
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