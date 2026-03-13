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Schauffele perfect off the tee, details 65 at The Players

March 13, 2026 03:10 PM
Xander Schauffele went 14-for-14 off the tee in Round 2 of the 2026 Players Championship. He talks to Todd Lewis about his day and reviews his highlights.
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