Scheffler eyes three-peat as McIlroy looks for first Memorial win
Scottie Scheffler is looking to match history with a third consecutive win at the Memorial Tournament. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, is seeking his first victory at Jack's Place. Todd Lewis reports from Muirfield Village.
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Nicklaus on Tour schedule: ‘Too many big tournaments too close together’
Nicklaus on Tour schedule: 'Too many big tournaments too close together'
Jack Nicklaus, host of the Memorial Tournament, a signature event on the PGA Tour, offered his thoughts on the schedule.
Major champ Rai ‘getting back to what feels normal’
Major champ Rai 'getting back to what feels normal'
Aaron Rai is competing in this week's Memorial Tournament, his first start since winning the PGA Championship. He spoke to Todd Lewis about what the ride has been like and how he's ready to compete again.
Penske Performance: How Henley won No. 6 at Colonial
Penske Performance: How Henley won No. 6 at Colonial
Russell Henley won his sixth PGA Tour title at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. This Penske Performance shows how he got the job done Sunday at Colonial.
Clark earns No. 1 spot in Aon Swing 5, Smalley tops Aon Next 10
Clark earns No. 1 spot in Aon Swing 5, Smalley tops Aon Next 10
The race to qualify for Signature Events continues to heat up, and Golf Today takes a deep dive into the latest Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 standings.
Cole on double bogey on No. 9: ‘Wasn’t part of my plan’
Cole on double bogey on No. 9: 'Wasn't part of my plan'
Eric Cole said he was proud with his fourth round at Colonial despite a double bogey on No. 9 that prevented him from gaining separation on the field. Cole told reporters he walks away disappointed after losing in a playoff to Russell Henley but that the result does give him a lot to build on for the rest of 2026.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, final round
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, final round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
‘Run through the finish line': Henley’s late birdie spree leads to win at Colonial
'Run through the finish line': Henley's late birdie spree leads to win at Colonial
Russell Henley told Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard that he hasn't done well this year mentally and has shown frustration at times. That was the difference on Sunday at Colonial for Henley.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round
Highlight and best shots from the third round of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.
Spaun, in contention at Colonial, discusses latest injury to ankle
Spaun, in contention at Colonial, discusses latest injury to ankle
J.J. Spaun spoke with Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard after his third round at Colonial and revealed he hurt his ankle walking to the putting green on Friday morning.
Gerard birdies last two holes to get into final grouping at Colonial
Gerard birdies last two holes to get into final grouping at Colonial
Ryan Gerard finished strong at Colonial on Moving Day and put himself into the final grouping with Eric Cole and Mac Meissner. He spoke to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard after his round.