Shooting suspect who fled onto TPC Sawgrass arrested north of course

Friday the 13th ... on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass

"That wasn't even close!" "Slow down!" and "If it wasn't surrounded by water, they'd never miss the green." When talking about the lowlights of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on Friday, March 13, it sounded like a house of horrors -- for the most part. Here's who provided the second-round highlights at The Players most famous hole