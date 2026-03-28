Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What comes next for Tiger Woods after being released from Florida jail?

March 28, 2026 01:08 PM
Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard and Mark Rolfing discuss both the short and long term future for Tiger Woods following Friday's rollover crash and his arrest in Jupiter Island, Fla. Hoggard said despite the severity of the charges, Woods is still legally allowed to travel to and play in the 2026 Masters if he feels like his body compete. Rolfing suggested Woods step away from playing golf entirely so he can focus solely on his health.
Up Next
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round Two
8:17
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Two
9:06
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
Now Playing
TGL presented by SoFi: BAY v JUP
7:44
Rolfing, Hoggard reaction to Tiger’s arrest on suspicion of DUI
Now Playing
Tiger Woods rollover crash scene Jupiter Island.png
7:50
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida
Now Playing
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
0:45
Breaking news: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash
Now Playing
GOLF: MAR 27 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
4:13
Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies
Now Playing
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Two
4:06
Lee on defending title: ‘A lot of birdies needed’
Now Playing
GOLF: MAR 27 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
4:06
Koepka struggles ahead of cut at Houston Open
Now Playing
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round One
4:58
Woodland: Iron shaft change has led to restored confidence
Now Playing
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round One
2:33
Koepka struggles again in opening round, shoots 5-over 75 at Houston Open
Now Playing

Related Videos

Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round One
09:57
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round One
02:27
Hammer time! Hometown hole-in-one for former Longhorn
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round One
01:32
Burns fires seven birdies in first round of Houston Open
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Previews
02:28
Koepka wants to pass this final test before Augusta
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Three
07:54
‘Not a fun little period': Fox talks kidney stone surgery, recovery
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
05:03
Tiger’s gets ‘incomplete’ grade for TGL performance: Hoggard
Vivint Houston Open - Course Previews
01:04
Course Insights: The risk-reward par-5 16th at Memorial Park
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v LA
08:35
Rose on golf schedule: ‘I’m enjoying the challenge’
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:16
Fitzpatrick upset with pace of play on Valspar Sunday
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:01
Penske Performance: How Fitzpatrick got redemption at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
02:43
Whoop: Thomas’ heart rate playing the Copperhead course
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:58
‘Nothing wanted to go in': Brandt Snedeker reflects on final round woes at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:57
Could Fitzpatrick ascend to No. 3 in world rankings?
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
10:01
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, final round
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:01
Snedeker saves par after visit to hospitality area at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
01:05
Brooks Koepka on 15th hole incident at Valspar: It shouldn’t have happened
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
08:41
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
04:54
Can Im go wire-to-wire at the Valspar Championship?
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
01:05
Snedeker in contention after third round at Valspar
smile for web.png
02:09
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
09:16
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 2
2026_Valspar_Championship_-_Matt_Wallace_Friday_Flash_Interview_HLS_Video_m88669_thumb_4_1920x1080_259717189722.jpg
05:08
Wallace explains penalty he called on himself at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
01:36
Fitzpatrick dissects changes to his golf swing
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
01:51
Michael Kim takes fans for ‘inside the rope experience’ at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
02:44
Why is Spieth so vexed by 16th hole at Copperhead?
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
09:47
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Puerto Rico Open 2026 - Round One
05:19
Snedeker pleased after putter leads to 65 at Valspar
Thumbnail
01:08
Course Insights: Inside the treacherous Snake Pit at Innisbrook
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round Three
02:14
Tour rookie Yellamaraju reacts to T-5 at Players
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Final Round
14:51
Young breaks down final round to win The Players

Latest Clips

Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round Two
02:17
Nelly Korda leads Ford Championship after 36 holes
Hero World Challenge 2025 - Previews
06:29
Chamblee on Woods: ‘You have to wait for the facts to play out’
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 1 - JUP v LA
03:21
Hoggard: The next steps in Tiger’s legal process
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round One
08:16
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 1
Club Car Championship At The Landings Golf & Athletic Club 2026 - Round One
01:30
Korn Ferry Tour highlights 2026: Club Car Championship, Round 1
26_FORD_R1_KO_Lydia_PRESSER_thumb_4.jpg
11:04
Ko had thoughts of 59, thrilled with 60 at Ford Championship
Hero Indian Open 2026 - Day One
04:40
Bhatia debuts in India with everything from a ‘2' to an ‘8'
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round One
02:51
Wyndham’s wild ride: Hole-out, doubles in Round 1 in Houston
LPGA: U.S. Women's Open - Third Round
42
Why amateur Asterisk Talley is worth watching at Ford Championship
GOLF: MAR 22 LPGA Fortinet Founders Cup
01:46
What challenges does Whirlwind Golf Club present?
26_FORD_TUE_KORDA_Jessica_KORDA_Nelly_PRESSER_thumb_4.jpg
23:18
Korda sisters: What they admire, what annoys them about each other
GOLF: AUG 29 LPGA FM Global Championship
04:29
Rudisill excited for Augusta experience as a player, not patron
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
09:07
Did Tiger’s TGL return mean anything for a Masters start?
1774299425734043.jpg
02:40
From Valhalla to Augusta for Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Final Round
07:00
M.W. Lee gears up to defend Houston Open title
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
04:46
Reagan Zibilski excited for Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut
GOLF: FEB 15 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
03:35
Scheffler withdraws from Houston Open
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 1 - JUP v LA
03:08
Woods to make 2026 debut in TGL Finals
1774298158031540.jpg
02:32
Show and tell: LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements
35th Ryder Cup Matches, Day Two
03:47
Sutton: ‘It’s upon the players to win the Ryder Cup, not on the captain’
GOLF-LIV-RSA
05:07
Is match play a needed changeup for LIV, PGA Tour?
GOLF: MAR 22 LPGA Fortinet Founders Cup
07:50
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, final round
Cologuard Classic 2026 - Final Round
01:50
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Cologuard Classic, final round
Fortinet Founders Cup 2026 - Round Three
09:03
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 3
Cologuard Classic 2026 - Round Two
01:32
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Cologuard Classic, Round 2
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
01:12
Moving Day: Snedeker gets closer to 10th Tour title
Fortinet Founders Cup 2026 - Round Two
09:53
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 2
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
04:57
Koepka, Woodland in contention after Round 2 at Valspar
Fortinet Founders Cup 2026 - Round One
59
Zhang on going pro and finishing degree: ‘I did it’
LIV Golf Riyadh - Day One
05:08
What is Rahm’s future with DP World Tour after dropping appeal?