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PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, Round 2

April 3, 2026 08:14 PM
Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Åberg are set to play with each other Saturday at TPC San Antonio. Here are some of their best moments from the second round of the Valero Texas Open.
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Valero Texas Open 2026 - Final Round
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PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, final round
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Åberg, in the rain, chips in for birdie Sunday at TPC San Antonio
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Masters champ McIlroy enjoying early time at Augusta
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Course insights: The importance of accuracy at TPC San Antonio
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Randy Smith dives into Woodland’s win and Scheffler’s swing
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