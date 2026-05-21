Watch and learn: Kirk, Spieth birdie putt after Im misses at No. 9
Chris Kirk and Jordan Spieth had the advantage of going after Sungjae Im while finishing on the green on the ninth hole of TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday.
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Spieth cards bogey-free 62 behind string of second-nine birdies
Spieth cards bogey-free 62 behind string of second-nine birdies
Jordan Spieth put on a display for the hometown fans at TPC Craig Ranch on Friday, finishing with a 9-under 62 and moving into the top 5 of a crowded leaderboard.
Im shoots career-low 61 during Round 2 of CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Im shoots career-low 61 during Round 2 of CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Sungjae Im climbed to the top of the leaderboard during his second round on Friday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after shooting the best round of his career.
Moore sinks birdie putt to finish opening round, take lead at Byron Nelson
Moore sinks birdie putt to finish opening round, take lead at Byron Nelson
Taylor Moore took the lead from Brooks Koepka with this birdie putt to close out his opening round at TPC Craigs Ranch.
CDW Course Insights: Birdies galore at TPC Craig Ranch
CDW Course Insights: Birdies galore at TPC Craig Ranch
In this CDW Course Insights, we take a look at TPC Craig Ranch, site of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where you must go low -- really low -- to contend.
‘Good news, bad news’ for Spieth’s season so far
'Good news, bad news' for Spieth's season so far
Golf Central analyzed Jordan Spieth's six top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour this season and discussed what it will take to secure his first win in over four years.
Isenhour on Scheffler: ‘He’s my favorite to win at Shinnecock’
Isenhour on Scheffler: 'He's my favorite to win at Shinnecock'
Tripp Isenhour breaks down Scottie Scheffler's year so far on the PGA Tour and talked about the World No. 1's chance to complete the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.
Players getting a feel for TPC Craig Ranch renovations ahead of Byron Nelson
Players getting a feel for TPC Craig Ranch renovations ahead of Byron Nelson
Golf Channel's Amy Rogers explained the changes that have taken place over the last year at TPC Craig Ranch and what players can expect after the renovations to the course.
U.S. Open final qualifying for Shinnecock is underway
U.S. Open final qualifying for Shinnecock is underway
U.S. Open final qualifying is underway for the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Qualifying ranges from May 18 to June 8 for the major championship.
Rai said winning PGA Championship his way was ‘very, very rewarding’
Rai said winning PGA Championship his way was 'very, very rewarding'
Todd Lewis sat down with Aaron Rai after he won the 2026 PGA Championship and talked about his upbringing, how he got to this point in his career and what the future will hold.
Diaz on pin position gripes at PGA: ‘I don’t think Scottie Scheffler was wrong’
Diaz on pin position gripes at PGA: 'I don't think Scottie Scheffler was wrong'
Golf Today analyst Jaime Diaz said he agreed with Scottie Scheffler's complaints about the pin positions at the PGA Championship at Aronimink and doesn't think the layout rewarded good shots enough.