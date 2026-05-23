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Clark rides putter to 6-under 65, T-2 at Byron Nelson

May 23, 2026 07:01 PM
Wyndham Clark spoke to Golf Channel's Amy Rogers after shooting 65 on Moving Day at TPC Craigs Ranch. Clark was 7 under and in sole possession of first place before a bogey on No. 17.
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