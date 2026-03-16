Tour rookie Yellamaraju reacts to T-5 at Players

Fitzpatrick downplays Players crowd noise as 'child's play' compared to Ryder Cup boos

Matt Fitzpatrick saw the crowd turn against him at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday afternoon as he lost a lead to Cameron Young over the final three holes. Fitzpatrick said the boos for him and applause for Young down the stretch was nothing compared to what he faced as a member of the European team at the 2025 Ryder Cup held in Bethpage Black, N.Y.