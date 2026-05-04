Chapter 1: Hot Start

Instructor Martin Hall provides tips and drills utilizing an in-studio golf simulator. Martin Hall and Blair O???Neal share how to start the 2020 golf season off hot. Martin reveals how a hockey stick can simplify one of the most misunderstood terms in golf, and shares advice straight from Tiger Woods about how to return to the game and avoid rusty play. Also, a unique lesson on why golfers and football players competing in the Super Bowl should both be trying to find the end zone.