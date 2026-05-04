Cristie Kerr - Short Game

Golf Channel Academy: "Cristie Kerr - Short Game". 20-time LPGA Tour winner and 2-time major champion Cristie Kerr serves up her very short game instruction in this edition of Golf Channel Academy. Kerr, a 9-time U.S. Solheim Cup team member, offers the best lessons that propelled her to be considered one of the best pressure players in the game today. Cristie shares her insight on how to chip better from around the green, how to properly get up and down from tough rough lies and how to hole out of bunkers like a tour player. Cristie welcomes host Gary Williams to her childhood home of Miami and to the Turnberry Isle Resort Miami for this short game edition of Golf Channel Academy.