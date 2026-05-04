Jenny Shin - Part 1

Jim ???Bones??? Mackay travels to Las Vegas to meet up with LPGA Tour winner Jenny Shin on the course for Part 1 of a 2-part series. Jenny shares her tips and strategies that have led to her LPGA career of over a decade- like discussing in depth how she plays short shots around the green and how she executes approach shots to back pins vs. front pins. She also displays why aiming at the center of the green can be a surefire strategy no matter the approach that you???re facing.