Zach Johnson - Full Swing

Golf Channel Academy: "Zach Johnson - Full Swing". 12-time PGA Tour winner and 2-time major champion Zach Johnson showcases his very best iron and driver instruction in this edition of Golf Channel Academy. Johnson, a 5-time U.S. Ryder Cup team member, offers advice on how to improve your wedge play by working on a consistent ball flight and trajectory. Zach highlights ways to enhance your iron play by working on where the bottom of your swing is. The 2007 Masters and 2015 Open Champion also features way to improve consistency and distance with the driver. Zach welcomes his longtime friend and former PGA Tour winner Brian Bateman to his home course Frederica Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia for this full swing edition of Golf Channel Academy.