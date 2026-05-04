Zach Johnson - Putting

Golf Channel Academy: "Zach Johnson - Putting". 12-time PGA Tour winner and 2-time major champion Zach Johnson showcases his very best putting instruction in this edition of Golf Channel Academy. Johnson, a 5-time U.S. Ryder Cup team member, is considered one of the best putters on tour and he???s got great advice on how to improve your scoring from all distances by adding games and drills into your everyday practice. The 2007 Masters and 2015 Open Champion wants you to learn how to read greens better, learn how to control your putter???s path to improve impact and find out how to avoid more 3-putts. Zach welcomes his longtime friend and former PGA Tour winner Brian Bateman to his home course Frederica Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia for this short game edition of Golf Channel Academy.