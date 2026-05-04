Zach Johnson - Short Game

Golf Channel Academy: "Zach Johnson - Short Game". Zach Johnson showcases his very best chipping, pitching and bunker play by offering advice on how to improve your play from the most basic of chip shots to the hardest flop shots. Zach highlights ways to enhance your short game consistency by adding games and drills into your everyday practice. The 2007 Masters and 2015 Open champion also features ways to improve your shot making around the greens using a few simple thoughts. Zach welcomes his longtime friend and former PGA TOUR winner Brian Bateman to his home course Frederica Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.