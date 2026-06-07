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Hull nearly aces par-3 6th in final round of U.S. Women's Open
June 7, 2026 06:35 PM
Charley Hull nearly aced the par-3 6th during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open as she charged up the leaderboard searching for her first major win.
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