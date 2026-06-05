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Miss the fairway at No. 15? You're in 'deep trouble' as Reid shows
June 5, 2026 02:06 PM
Mel Reid shows why missing the fairway is so costly at Riviera Country Club, especially the par-4 15th. Watch "Live From the U.S. Women's Open."
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