Bernhard Langer won again Sunday on the PGA Tour Champions, making him 2-for-2 in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

This time, he rolled in a birdie putt to oust Miguel Angel Jimenez in a playoff.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee was critical earlier this year of Langer’s putting stroke, but as he notes in the video above what Langer is doing is legal and working. In fact, the stats show that Langer is (statistically) putting better than anyone. Ever.