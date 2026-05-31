Kota Kaneko’s strong iron play lands him first DP World Tour title in Austria

KITZBUHEL, Austria — Kota Kaneko chipped in for birdie on the par-3 17th hole and closed with a 3-under 67 for a two-shot victory in the Austrian Alpine Open, making him the ninth Japanese player to win on the DP World Tour.

Kaneko, who won the Order of Merit on the Japan Golf Tour last year to earn a European tour card, finished two ahead of Ricard Gouveia (69) and Davis Bryant (65). He finished at 18-under 262.

Bryant, who played at Colorado State, was tied for the lead when Kaneko holed his chip on the 17th. Bryant took bogey on the final hole.

Kaneko was a runner-up last week in the Soudal Open. The victory moved him to No. 11 in the Race to Dubai.