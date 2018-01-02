Getty Images

D. Johnson begins new year as world No. 1

By Will GrayJanuary 2, 2018, 2:05 pm

There's a familiar name atop the Official World Golf Ranking entering the new year.

Dustin Johnson kicks off 2018 as the top-ranked player in the world, as he nears a full year in the No. 1 spot. His 10.409 average to begin the year puts him ahead of Jordan Spieth (9.208) and Justin Thomas (8.361) with Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama rounding out the top five.

There are several familiar names near the top of the rankings, but two notable players start the year outside the top 10. Jason Day and Rory McIlroy began 2017 ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, but Day is now 13th and McIlroy is 11th. It marks the first time since the inception of the OWGR system that the top two players both fell out of the top 10 within the year.

Current Official World Golf Ranking

Some names are new to golf's upper echelon. Rahm was No. 137 to start last year, while Pat Perez spent last year moving from No. 118 to 19th. Xander Schauffele, who was ranked 299th a year ago, is now 25th, while recent winner Patrick Cantlay was essentially unranked at No. 1866 last January but now finds himself ranked 38th.

But as some players rose through the rankings, others saw their standing plummet. Danny Willett went from No. 11 to No. 114 in the course of a year, while Bubba Watson fell from 10th to 89th and Russell Knox dropped from 18th to 77th in the world.

After Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Yusaku Miyazato snuck into the OWGR top 50 at year's end to earn Masters bids, the race to crack the top 50 by the final March 25 deadline will soon heat up. Among the notables currently outside the top 50 and without a Masters invite are Ian Poulter (No. 54), Bill Haas (No. 56) and Brandt Snedeker (No. 59).

Tiger Woods starts the year at No. 656.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, OWGR

Elite Swing Coach Sean Foley Joining Golf Channel in 2018

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJanuary 2, 2018, 6:00 pm

Foley to Host New Season of Playing Lessons, Expand Upon Revolution Golf Instructional Content and Bring Unique Perspective to Golf Channel’s Golf Central and Golf Central Live From Platforms

Golf Channel announced today that renowned teaching professional Sean Foley has joined Golf Channel’s instructional talent roster as the new primetime host of Playing Lessons, which takes viewers on the golf course to learn directly from professional golf champions. Additionally, Foley will bring his expertise of the golf swing to the network’s news programming, including Golf Central and Golf Central Live From during golf’s biggest events.

For years, Foley has brought a modern perspective to golf instruction, utilizing a data-supported, biomechanical approach with his individual students. He is most notably working with 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2016 Olympic gold medalist and eight-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Rose, along with a number of other top players on the PGA TOUR. Foley’s unique vantage point also has made him a prominent fixture in Revolution Golf’s premium content offerings to its 2 million subscribers. As he becomes a key contributor across Golf Channel, Foley will be expanding his instructional content offerings via Revolution Golf, which has grown to become the largest direct-to-consumer digital platform in golf.

“Sean is a dynamic personality who has a keen intellect and curiosity about the science behind the golf swing. But what makes Sean so unique is his ability to translate his swing philosophy from golf’s elite to amateur golfers looking to improve their games and simply become more consistent,” said Molly Solomon, executive vice president, content, Golf Channel. “Sean’s enthusiasm for the game is ever present and we will build upon the connections he has made to golfers via Revolution Golf by relying on his expertise not only as host of Playing Lessons, but as a valued analyst for Golf Central.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to partner with Golf Channel in re-launching Playing Lessons, as well as sharing my observations and analysis throughout the year during the most exciting moments in golf,” said Foley. “I’m also looking forward to discussing my perspectives and teachings with millions of Golf Channel viewers and having in-depth conversations with some of the top personalities in the game.”

Foley’s addition comes months after fellow Revolution Golf instructor and Jordan Spieth’s swing coach Cameron McCormack announced his series The Skill Code, which has been exclusively available via Revolution Golf since November 2017 and will be making its Golf Channel primetime premiere on Monday, January 29. Additionally, Revolution Golf instructor Martin Hall has been a co-host of Golf Channel’s School of Golf along with professional golfer Blair O’Neal.

Foley teaches out of the Foley Performance Academy at EaglesDream outside Orlando, FL and coaches the likes of Rose, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, reigning PLAYERS champion Si Woo Kim, and highly touted and newly turned professional Cameron Champ. Foley also has worked with a number of the game's elite players over the years, including Tiger Woods, Hunter Mahan, and Lee Westwood. 

Notes: What to expect from Tiger in 2018?

By Doug FergusonJanuary 2, 2018, 5:26 pm

KAPALUA, Hawaii - The PGA Tour rings in the new year at Kapalua for the 20th straight time. After all these years, the one moment that stands above all others was the titanic battle between Tiger Woods and Ernie Els in 2000.

Both made eagle on the 18th hole to force a playoff. Both made birdie on the first extra hole. Woods ended it with a 35-foot birdie putt on the next hole that was downhill and into the grain with about 6 feet of break. Equally memorable was what Els said when it was over:

''He's 24. He's probably going to be bigger than Elvis when he gets into his 40s.''

Woods turned 42 on Saturday. He's still not bigger than Jack Nicklaus when it comes to golf's ultimate yardstick - most majors won.

But he's still Tiger, and that means a lot.

He commands more attention than major champions nearly half his age. And that's why Woods, who makes golf must-see TV when he's playing, leads the list of five questions to consider for 2018.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM TIGER?

The question wasn't much different a year ago.

Woods returned to the Hero World Challenge after a 15-month recovery from two more back surgeries, and more was made of his 24 birdies than finishing 15th against an 18-man field in an unofficial holiday event. When the new year began, he lasted three rounds over two tournaments and was out again.

This time, he is returning from fusion surgery on his lower back. Most noticeable last month in the Bahamas was his power, and Woods said in a recent blog that he is hitting a full club longer than he was before. Adding to the higher level of optimism is the amount of golf he played leading up to his return - and not the score, but the company. Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Daniel Berger all played with Woods and liked what they saw.

The measure will be the full schedule that he wants to play, though he has not said what or where that would be. And if his health is as solid as he is letting on, golf will get a full dose of Woods in the majors for the first time since 2015.

WHO'S ON THE PLANE TO FRANCE?

The Americans haven't won the Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993, two months after Jordan Spieth was born.

That's old news.

The Americans won the last Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, and they start 2018 with the top three players in the world ranking and five of the top eight. That means they will be favored on paper, and most American golf fans will be dismissive of Europe's chances.

That's old news, too.

The more pertinent question is who goes to Paris for the matches?

Much attention will be on Phil Mickelson, who hasn't missed a team competition since 1993 and is desperate to make the next one. He hasn't won since 2013 and was a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup.

The Americans had 14 players in their 20s win on the PGA Tour last year, and six of them were on the Presidents Cup team. Odds are not all of those six will be in France, and U.S. captain Jim Furyk could have some tough choices for his picks.

WHAT WILL THE SCHEDULE LOOK LIKE?

Sometime this summer, the PGA Tour will announce a significant overhaul to a schedule that for years has been predictable.

This is the last PGA Championship in August before it moves to May in 2019. Paring the number of PGA Tour events to achieve a Labor Day finish to the FedEx Cup won't be an issue with the loss of one playoff event (Boston), moving one event to the fall (Greenbrier) and likely converting one into a World Golf Championship (Memphis).

The tough part is figuring out where everything else goes.

That starts with March, which currently features a pair of World Golf Championships (Mexico, Match Play) and next year adds The Players Championship. Something will have to give. Also, title sponsorships must be resolved for the Houston Open and possibly Colonial.

HOW WILL RORY MCILROY RESPOND?

For the first time since 2009, Rory McIlroy goes into a new year outside the top 10 in the world. Attribute that to nagging injuries that persuaded him to take a long break at the end of last year to get his health and game in order.

He will have gone more than three months without competition when he returns in Abu Dhabi, the start of an ambitious schedule in which he will play eight times before he gets to Augusta National.

Golf should have a good idea by then if McIlroy is back in the conversation.

WHO MAKES IT BACK TO PARADISE?

Justin Thomas said he would love nothing better than to start every year at Kapalua.

As good as he is, there's no guarantee.

Only nine players from the 32-man field last year made it back to start 2018. Among the missing are Jason Day, who started last year at No. 1, and Bubba Watson, missing from the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the first time in four years. Spieth missed out in 2015. Rickie Fowler wasn't at Kapalua last year.

There were 14 first-time winners last year on the PGA Tour. It's not getting any easier to win.

That applies to Woods, too.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Masters champ Garcia signs with Callaway

By Will GrayJanuary 2, 2018, 5:18 pm

Masters champ Sergio Garcia has officially signed an equipment contract with Callaway Golf, confirming one of the worst-kept secrets in equipment circles over the past few months.

Garcia will overhaul his bag in 2018, including an Epic driver, Apex MB irons, Toulon putter and Chrome Soft ball - many of which he began incorporating into his arsenal at the end of last year. The Spaniard had been spotted dabbling with Callaway offerings in the fall, and in October he announced a mutually agreed-upon split from TaylorMade after 15 years with the company.

"I feel like it's the best company out there," Garcia said according to the Callaway website. "Callaway showed me how much they wanted me to be a part of their family."

Garcia, 37, is coming off his first three-win season since 2008. In addition to his green jacket triumph, he also won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February and the Andalucia Valderrama Masters in October, when his bag included a Toulon putter and Callaway wedge. He begins the new year ranked No. 10 in the world.

Article Tags: Sergio Garcia, Callaway Golf

