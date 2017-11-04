Hoge (67) happy to be done before strongest winds

LAS VEGAS – Tom Hoge is likely going to have the best afternoon of anyone at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, because he won’t be on the golf course.

Hoge got out early at TPC Summerlin, birdied four of his first six holes and closed with 12 consecutive pars for a bogey-free 4-under 67 that is only going to look better and better as conditions worsen and winds continue to whip through TPC Summerlin.

The 28-year-old is 5 under through 54 holes and was tied for fifth when he walked off the golf course.

“With the wind coming up, I’m happy to be in the clubhouse and to see what happens,” he said.

Hoge has missed the FedExCup Playoffs each of the last three years and retained his status for the 2017-18 season via the Web.com Tour Finals, making the cut on the number at the final event and ripping off a back-nine 31 on Sunday to secure his card.

He is currently 47th in the 50-man Web.com reshuffle but one more solid round should help change that.

For now, Hoge figures to have a more enjoyable Saturday than the leaders still on the course.

“I’ll probably head back and watch some football this afternoon,” he said.