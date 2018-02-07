Who’s turning up the heat along the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week?

The Hot Seat, of course.

Here’s our special heat index measuring who has the toastiest seats in the game this week:

Klieg Light Sunburn – Bill Murray

Only Bill Murray could turn Pebble Beach Golf Links into a 6,816-yard fashion runway.

The word is Murray will be making a bold statement in his annual appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week.

The comedian, actor and writer (and now also fashion model) will be aiming to see if he can bring back bell bottoms.

Actually, “Bill Bottoms,” as they’re calling them at William Murray Golf, the celebrity clothing line Murray launched with his five golf loving brothers.

Cinderella story. Outta nowhere. A former greenskeeper, now about to become the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner for a second time.

OK, the odds are long, but Murray is back with D.A. Points as his pro-am partner. They teamed to win it all in 2011. Win or lose, Murray promises to turn the fashion and competitive gigs into theater of the absurd, outraging some purists of the game while delighting most everyone else. He’ll be playing with a 15-handicap.

Baywatch Fever – Kelly Rohrbach (Click here for gallery)

The SI swimsuit model resurrected the C.J. Parker role last year in “Baywatch” the movie, but she won’t have to rely on any acting skills to play the part of Gary Woodland’s partner in the pro-am.

Rohrbach can play.

She’s a single-digit handicap (7) who played in American Junior Golf Association events growing up. She led her high school team (Greenwich Academy in Connecticut) to a conference title while winning medalist honors. She even made the Georgetown team as a freshman in college before giving it up to focus on acting.

Five-alarm blitz: Tony Romo

One of three scratch players in the amateur field, Romo is rumored to be in line for a PGA Tour sponsor’s exemption this year.

Actually, it’s more than a rumor.

CBS NFL play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz told Golf.com at the PGA Merchandise show that it’s almost a done deal. Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, made a terrific transition to NFL analyst alongside Nantz this year.

“He’s going to play in a Tour event,” Nantz said last month. “He’s going to get an exemption in the next – let’s just say two months. So he’s going to put it out there on the line.”

Romo is partnering with Will Zalatoris in this week’s pro-am. Zalatoris is the former Wake Forest star who turned pro in December, in the middle of his senior season. He is playing this week on a sponsor’s exemption.