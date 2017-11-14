NAPLES, Fla. – Lexi Thompson, Sung Hyun Park and Shanshan Feng will be able to keep an eye on each other in the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship.

The top three players in the Race to CME Globe point standings will be together in the last threesome off at 10:42 a.m. Thursday at Tiburon Golf Club.

There’s more than the $1 million CME Globe jackpot within their grasp in the season finale.

All three players are within reach of the Rolex Player of the Year Award.

So Yeon Ryu leads the POY standings with Feng just three points back, Park five behind and Thompson 15 back. There are 30 points up for grabs to the CME Group Tour Championship winner.

“It feels like a major championship,” Ryu said. “It feels like the highlight of the year.”

Ryu will be in the grouping right in front of the final threesome. She is scheduled to go off at 10:31 a.m. with Chun and Brooke Henderson.

CME Group Tour Championship: Articles, photos and videos

With a big finish, Ryu could walk away with the Rolex Player of the Year Award, the Rolex No. 1 world ranking, the money-winning title and the CME Globe’s $1 million jackpot.

With a big finish, Park could join Nancy Lopez as the only players to win the Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season. Park has already clinched the Rookie of the Year Award. Lopez won both in 1978.

Actually, Park is in position to sweep every award available this week, with chances to also claim the Vare Trophy, CME Globe jackpot and the money title.

The $1 million jackpot doesn’t count on the money-list winnings, but the $500,000 Tour Championship first-place check does.

Thompson is in position to win the Player of the Year Award, the Vare Trophy and the CME Globe jackpot.

The top 12 in CME points have mathematical chances to win the $1 million top prize in the season-long race. The top five in points are guaranteed to win the jackpot if they win the CME Group Tour Championship.