Lexi, Park, Feng grouped for LPGA season finale

By Randall MellNovember 14, 2017, 7:50 pm

NAPLES, Fla. – Lexi Thompson, Sung Hyun Park and Shanshan Feng will be able to keep an eye on each other in the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship.

The top three players in the Race to CME Globe point standings will be together in the last threesome off at 10:42 a.m. Thursday at Tiburon Golf Club.

There’s more than the $1 million CME Globe jackpot within their grasp in the season finale.

All three players are within reach of the Rolex Player of the Year Award.

So Yeon Ryu leads the POY standings with Feng just three points back, Park five behind and Thompson 15 back. There are 30 points up for grabs to the CME Group Tour Championship winner.

“It feels like a major championship,” Ryu said. “It feels like the highlight of the year.”

Ryu will be in the grouping right in front of the final threesome. She is scheduled to go off at 10:31 a.m. with Chun and Brooke Henderson.

With a big finish, Ryu could walk away with the Rolex Player of the Year Award, the Rolex No. 1 world ranking, the money-winning title and the CME Globe’s $1 million jackpot.

With a big finish, Park could join Nancy Lopez as the only players to win the Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season. Park has already clinched the Rookie of the Year Award. Lopez won both in 1978.

Actually, Park is in position to sweep every award available this week, with chances to also claim the Vare Trophy, CME Globe jackpot and the money title.

The $1 million jackpot doesn’t count on the money-list winnings, but the $500,000 Tour Championship first-place check does.

Thompson is in position to win the Player of the Year Award, the Vare Trophy and the CME Globe jackpot.

The top 12 in CME points have mathematical chances to win the $1 million top prize in the season-long race. The top five in points are guaranteed to win the jackpot if they win the CME Group Tour Championship.

Players experiencing blood tests at RSM Classic

By Rex HoggardNovember 14, 2017, 9:51 pm

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – In June, when the PGA Tour announced it would add blood testing to his anti-doping program there were plenty of questions.

When would players be tested?

How invasive are the tests?

Would a test somehow impact a player’s ability to swing the golf club?

Those questions are slowly being answered.

On Tuesday at the RSM Classic, defending champion Mac Hughes had his first experience with the new blood testing procedures.

“I didn’t even know. When I was going to my test I thought it was a urine test,” said Hughes, who added this was the first time he’d been blood tested on Tour. “They told me it was a blood test and I thought, this is kind of interesting.”

Although officials don’t tell players how many times or when they will be tested, blood testing is supposed to be a fraction of the performance-enhancing tests that are administered, with the majority of testing still done via urine tests.

In the past, the vast majority of urine tests were done after competitive rounds, but if Tuesday was any indication, officials will utilize practice and pro-am days to administer blood testing.

“There was like three or four other guys getting tested the same time as me,” Hughes said.

Healthy Snedeker finally back with new swing, diet

By Rex HoggardNovember 14, 2017, 9:43 pm

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Brandt Snedeker doesn’t have his normally lofty expectations this week at the RSM Classic. Although the eight-time PGA Tour winner maintains his competitive edge, after 14 weeks of virtual inactivity because of injury he’s learned to keep things in perspective.

Snedeker hasn’t played on Tour since the Travelers Championship in June after being diagnosed with an injury to his manubrium joint in his chest, an ailment that became more painful with every swing.

“The vibrations, the force that you put on it when you hit a golf ball was traveling up my arms, going in my chest and finding that weak spot in my sternum, and it was literately like a tuning fork hitting it every time and felt like I had a broken sternum,” he said on Tuesday at Sea Island Resort.

Snedeker said he consulted with at least 15 different doctors, eventually deciding that it was best to let the injury heal instead of having surgery.

When he finally healed, Snedeker worked with swing coach John Tillery to alter his swing and take pressure off the joint. He also dramatically altered his diet, cutting out all carbs and sugars to avoid inflammation.

“I miss French fries like crazy,” he said.

Snedeker decided to play the RSM Classic to test his rebuilt swing and his body, and admitted that he’s not sure what to expect from his body or his swing.

“Anytime you come back from injury there's going to be some anxiety,” he said. “Even though I'm playing at home, playing in a cart, played 25 holes three days in a row and it was fine, you get a funny lie out here, I don't know how it's going to react to that kind of force.”

Despite injury, Ryu motivated to take back No. 1

By Randall MellNovember 14, 2017, 9:40 pm

NAPLES, Fla. – So Yeon Ryu reigned as world Rolex No. 1 for 19 consecutive weeks before losing the top spot two weeks ago.

She wants it back, if only to feel better about the way she carried the top ranking.

“I really want to be, like, a well-deserved No. 1, like being in contention more often, pick up the trophy more often,” Ryu said. “I really want to be stronger next time I become No. 1.”

Ryu has had an excellent year, with two victories, including a major championship, the ANA Inspiration. She leads the Rolex Player of the Year points race. She just didn’t like the way she played once she became No. 1.

“Since becoming No. 1, I haven’t won any tournaments,” Ryu said. “I felt like I no longer deserved the No. 1 spot.”

Through most of this year, Ryu was a fixture on leaderboards. She opened the year with eight consecutive top-10 finishes, including the ANA Inspiration title. When she won her second title of the season, taking the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in late June, she seized the No. 1 ranking.

After that, Ryu made 11 starts, with three top-10 finishes. She wasn’t satisfied with that.

“I’m really motivated to get back to No. 1,” she said.

Ryu’s challenge is complicated by a sore right shoulder. She struggled with it in her last start two weeks ago and says it’s better, but not completely healed.

“I feel about 80 percent,” she said. “I’m just going to do my best this week.”

Ryu said it’s a muscle strain, probably from overuse.

Beef on roller coasters makes for glorious photos

By Grill Room TeamNovember 14, 2017, 8:45 pm

Whether he's hanging with John Daly or "racing" Boo Weekley, Andrew "Beef" Johnston always looks like he's living life to the fullest.

The 28-year-old is teeing it up this week at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga., but he prepped with a little fun at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend.

The man who has accumulated a cult-like following since vowing to "get hammered" with his family after winning the 2016 Spanish Open, posted a couple pictures on his Instagram account from his experience on the roller coasters, and like most things with Beef, they do not disappoint.

Beef is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

