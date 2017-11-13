Murray on Champions tour: 'Does anyone really care'

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 13, 2017, 1:33 pm

As the outcome of the Charles Schwab Cup turned into a social media debate Sunday night, PGA Tour pro Grayson Murray chimed in to question the relevance of the over-50 circuit.

Kevin Sutherland captured the season-long Schwab Cup by winning the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, his first career tournament victory on the PGA Tour Champions. In so doing, he denied Bernhard Langer the title despite a season that included seven wins and three majors.

Murray, who earned his first career PGA Tour win this summer at the Barbasol Championship, took to Twitter to share his view of the situation in a tweet that has since been deleted.

"Does anyone really care is the real question," Murray wrote. "Those guys were relevant 10 plus years ago."

The 24-year-old Murray added another reply that was also subsequently deleted in which he claimed "you will never see" Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods or Jim Furyk tee it up on the over-50 circuit.

"The (PGA) Tour subsidizes it every year," he wrote. "Loses a lot of money."

Murray's stance received some blowback in the short window before he deleted the missives, including responses from three-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Palmer and current PGA Tour Champions player John Daly, who finished 14th in the final Schwab Cup standings:

This is not the first time Murray has toed the line on social media. Already in 2017 he has deactivated (and subsequently reactivated) his Twitter account, and also changed his settings to private. He told GolfChannel.com earlier this year that he even tried having his agent change his password to prevent him from accessing his own account.

After more than three months of inactivity, Murray returned to tweeting on Nov. 2 with a simple message: "I'm back twitter!" He also added an emoji of a face with a zipper across the mouth.

Article Tags: Grayson Murray, PGA Tour Champions

Trending

Overlooked no more: Inside Feng's journey to No. 1

By Randall MellNovember 13, 2017, 6:13 pm

NAPLES, Fla. – Even Shanshan Feng’s trademark cow pants didn’t always do the trick.

Nor did her colorful nickname, “Jenny Money.”

Or the best sense of humor and quips in the women’s game.

Gary Gilchrist, Feng’s coach, marveled at how underestimated, overlooked and overshadowed she typically was coming into the game’s biggest events, even after winning a major championship and an Olympic medal.

But that’s what made late Sunday night so satisfying, when he saw her name officially ascend to Rolex world No. 1.

“What an amazing journey,” Gilchrist said. “Watching her go through the ups and downs, the pressures ... It’s just a huge accomplishment, especially coming from China, and the struggles of golf there.”

Feng, 28, will head to this week’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship looking for her third consecutive victory. She wasn’t sure whether to believe she was actually going to go to No. 1 after winning the Blue Bay LPGA Saturday on Hainan Island in her native China.

Feng held her breath until seeing the Rolex rankings released on Sunday.

“It’s the longest day in my life, to wait for the updates of the world ranking,” Feng said. “When I finally see the Chinese flag on top of the ranking, I feel all the efforts over the past 18 years on golf was worth it.”

Feng is the first player from China to win a major championship, to win an Olympic medal in golf (bronze) and now to hold the world No. 1 ranking in golf.

“I always tell the media that I don’t think I’m a pioneer,” Feng said. “I think I’m a guinea pig.

“Before me, there was nobody [from China] on the LPGA and actually experiencing tour life. So, I do think that I'm a guinea pig, but I'm kind of a successful guinea pig. At least I'm still alive.”

Gilchrist met Feng when she was 17, accepting her at the academy he ran on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. He remembers how she flew under the radar even back then.

“She was like a silent assassin,” Gilchrist said. “We would go to a tournament, and she would be so quiet, just doing her own thing. Nobody would even notice her, and then she would win by 12 shots.”

Gilchrist caddied for Feng at second stage of LPGA’s Q-School when she earned her tour card at 18. He watched her overcome so many obstacles coming from a golfing no-man’s land in China, where the sport wasn’t very popular, even frowned upon as being elitist. Golf was banned in the country until the 1980s.

“The hardest thing was seeing Shanshan get almost no recognition for what she was doing,” Gilchrist said. “It was unbelievable.”

Gilchrist said the toughest challenge Feng faced trying to prove herself early on in China was playing in the shadow of Taiwan’s Yani Tseng, a rival and contemporary who rose to No. 1 by winning in bunches. Taiwan’s complicated relationship with China added to the pressure Feng faced.

“People wanted to compare Shanshan to Yani,” Gilchrist said. “The team managing her at the time wanted to know why she wasn’t playing as well as Yani. They started doubting Shanshan and me.

“Struggling through that, braving through that, Shanshan became mentally stronger and stronger. She is one of the mentally strongest players in the game.”

For Feng, becoming world No. 1 is a feat larger than personal success. Her father, Xiong, is a leader in the Chinese Golf Association in their Guangzhou hometown. Shanshan opened her own golf academy there in May with Gilchrist as a consultant. She is devoted to growing the game.

“As an Olympic sport now, and with Shanshan going to world No. 1, it should propel golf in China to a whole new level,” Gilchrist said. “I was impressed by the level of play I saw in the national games this year.”

Gilchrist captained the Guangdong Province team to a silver medal in the Chinese National Games in September. He hosts a contingent of 16 players from the province every year at his Florida academy.

While China faces more obstacles than South Korea did becoming a women’s golf power, Gilchrist envisions a day when China becomes a force in the sport.

“Shanshan is going to be the Se Ri Pak of China, for sure,” Gilchrist said.

When Feng won the LPGA Championship in 2012, there was just one other Chinese player among the top 400 in the Rolex world rankings. Today, there are nine.

Three years ago, China didn’t come close to qualifying for the UL International Crown. Last year, they were among the top eight nations making it the biennial international team event.

“There are a bunch of girls from China training in Orlando now,” Gilchrist said. “There are so many more Chinese girls playing the game. Definitely, China is going to become one of the top five nations in the world in women’s golf. It has to happen.”

Jing Yan was 16 when she saw Feng make China’s CCTV nightly news. It was how Yan learned Feng won the LPGA Championship.

“Everyone watches the nightly news show,” Yan said. “TV ratings have to be massive. For a golfer to make the nightly news, for the masses to see that, it was big.”

Today, Feng and Yan are one of four Chinese members of the LPGA.

“Golf still has a long way to go in China,” said Yan Ming, Jin’s father. “The country is so big, and you have so many people who still don’t even know what golf is, but Shanshan is making an impact.”

As Rolex world No. 1, Feng finally won’t be so underestimated, overlooked and overshadowed.

Article Tags: Shanshan Feng, Gary Gilchrist

Trending

David Feherty Hosting Back-to-Back Nights of "Feherty Live" in Minneapolis During Week of Super Bowl

By Golf Channel Public RelationsNovember 13, 2017, 6:10 pm

Feherty Live Stage Performances to Take Place Thursday-Friday, Feb. 1-2, from the State Theatre in Downtown Minneapolis, Airing Live on Golf Channel

Tickets Now on Sale: Feherty Live from Minneapolis

Emmy-nominated television personality David Feherty will host back-to-back nights of Feherty Live stage shows, originating from the State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis, Thursday-Friday, Feb. 1-2. Airing live on Golf Channel at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) each night, the shows will complement NBC Sports Group’s weeklong coverage of the Super Bowl taking place at U.S. Bank Stadium, just a few blocks from the State Theatre.

Tickets for those interested in attending either night can be purchased by visiting: https://www.ticketmaster.com/venueartist/49293/2053594

This will be the seventh installment of the Feherty Live franchise, and the third time that the shows will take place in conjunction with Super Bowl week (2012 – Indianapolis; 2015 – Glendale, Ariz.) Previous editions of Feherty Live have featured prominent guests, including American sporting icons, Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps (both of whom took part in Feherty Live in 2012) along with Al Michaels and Mike Eruzione, among others.

Host of his self-titled, Emmy-nominated Feherty series on Golf Channel, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; and a host of golfing greats spanning Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, Annika Sorenstam and Phil Mickelson.

Feherty is coming off record viewership in 2017 for the 7th season of his Fehertyseries on Golf Channel, as the most-watched season to date for both Live+Same Day and Live+3 Days for premiere episodes.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal, Feherty has made a name for himself not only through his self-titled series, but as one of the most irrepressible personalities calling golf over the past two decades. Beyond golf, Feherty continues to capture new and broader audiences with his wit and self-deprecating nature. A native of Northern Ireland and a former professional golfer who claimed 10 worldwide victories and a spot on the 1991 European Ryder Cup team, Feherty is now a proud American citizen who has risen above a history of alcoholism and addiction to become an Emmy-nominated television host, New York Times best-selling author and comedic relief for thousands of men and women in uniform.

Trending

What's in the Bag: Mayakoba winner Kizzire

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 13, 2017, 5:08 pm

Patton Kizzire held off Rickie Fowler to win his first PGA Tour title at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Take a look inside his bag.

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (10.5 degrees)

Fairway wood: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees)

Hybrid: Titleist 913H (19 degrees)

Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (4), 718 CB (5-6), 718 MB (7-PW)

Wedges: Titleist TVD (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Article Tags: Patton Kizzire, What's in the Bag

Trending

Monday Scramble: Change in title

By Ryan LavnerNovember 13, 2017, 4:30 pm

Bernhard Langer gets robbed, Patton Kizzire breaks through, Kevin Sutherland ends a drought, the LPGA season comes to an end and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble:

The Charles Schwab Cup playoffs produced a familiar, unsatisfying ending Sunday: The best player didn’t walk away with the hardware.

That’s been the case for too many years with the PGA Tour’s FedExCup playoffs, a big reason why the postseason structure is poised to undergo a major overhaul.

“Season-long champion” and “season-finale drama” typically don’t mix, and yet the PGA Tour (and, by extension, the senior circuit) continues to try to force the issue with talk of point resets and “controlling your own destiny.” All it creates is more fan confusion and player frustration.

That anyone other than Bernhard Langer – who won a tour-best seven times, including three majors and two of the three playoff events – could capture the “season-long prize” was absurd, just as it was when Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson failed to win the FedExCup.

Here's guessing next year's senior "playoff" looks a bit different.

1. This isn’t meant to diminish Kevin Sutherland’s accomplishment. Even without a victory this year, he entered the week at No. 5 on the points list and could take the Schwab Cup with a win or high finish at the season finale. He got the job done, while Langer finished 12th.

Still, the resumes don’t match up.

Player A: 23 events, 1 win (0 majors), 3 runners-up, 15 top-10s

Player B: 22 events, 7 wins (3 majors), 2 runners-up, 16 top-10s

Forget the guy who showed up at the right time. Disregard the comparisons to the 2007 New England Patriots, who went undefeated and then lost the Super Bowl.

The question the Tour should be trying to answer with these “playoffs” is who had the best year?

In this case, the answer is obvious. 

2. Langer is on the PGA Tour Champions policy board and, even though he voted to approve this version, said it needs tweaking:

“I think it needs adjusting,” he said. “I do, personally, because you could have somebody win the whole thing that hasn’t won a tournament all year, and I’m not sure that’s ideal. But I was on the [PGA Tour Champions policy] board. We said we’re going to try this out. I’m not sure if it’s perfect. It’s maybe like the FedExCup. They had to adjust it two or three times to make it interesting but also make it a little fair.

“It was never meant to be fair. It was meant to be playoffs. Everyone in the field has a chance to win. Is it fair? No, it’s not, but that’s how it is right now.” 

3. That it was Sutherland who ended Langer’s bid for four consecutive Schwab Cup titles was a surprise.

This was the 53-year-old’s first victory ANYWHERE since 2002, and his first stroke-play victory on either the PGA or Champions tours.

“It’s been a long time since I won a tournament,” he said. “I think, early on, I was beating myself up a little bit. But this year, I didn’t really get too frustrated by it. I knew I was playing well, and if I kept doing what I was doing, I was eventually going to get a win.”

Talk about a well-timed breakthrough – he earned $1.44 million.

4. As much as it pains this Georgia grad to admit, it was an awfully good weekend for Auburn athletics.

Sure, the Tigers knocked off the top-ranked Dawgs. (Single tear.) But big ol’ country boy Patton Kizzire survived a 36-hole Sunday to hold off Rickie Fowler and win his first Tour event, the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

The first win is never easy, but Fowler made it even tougher by trimming a four-shot deficit to just one stroke as they played the 72nd hole.

With his ball just outside a fairway bunker, Kizzire played a remarkable shot under the circumstances – crowding the ball, choking down on an 8-iron, he hit his approach to about 30 feet, setting up a two-putt par.

With the victory, he earned a spot in the Masters and likely will reach the Tour Championship for the first time in his career. 

5. Making his first start in five weeks, Fowler came up just short. This one would have been special, as he tried to win for the first time in front of his grandparents. (His grandfather, Yutaka, taught him the game at age 2.) You may recall that Fowler broke down in tears at the 2016 Phoenix Open, when he lost in a playoff with his grandparents in attendance. It seemed clear then that he tried too hard to win for them.

That wasn’t the case in Mexico; he just got outplayed during the marathon Sunday. Fowler made Kizzire earn it, making birdie on the 70th and 71st holes, but his approach into the final green didn’t cut enough from a hanging lie, leaving him a 35-footer to force a playoff. He left it short. 

6. In a year of special moments, Branden Grace added another one Sunday as he became the first South African in a decade to win “Africa’s Major,” the Nedbank Challenge.

Grace hit every green and holed a 40-footer on 16 en route to a final-round 66 and one-stroke victory, his first worldwide since the 2016 RBC Heritage.  

No South African had won this event since Trevor Immelman in 2007. Throw in Grace’s record-setting 62 at The Open, and no doubt it’s been a memorable year. 

7. Tommy Fleetwood tied for 10th in Sun City, extending his lead atop the Race to Dubai standings.

Heading into this week’s DP World Tour Championship, the only two players who can catch Fleetwood for the season-ending prize are Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, and even their chances are unlikely. Rose trails by more than 250,000 points, while Garcia is more than a million behind. Everyone else in the field is just playing for a slice of the bonus pie.  

“Just to be in with a chance of winning the Race to Dubai, it’s pretty special, really,” Fleetwood told reporters. “I don’t feel stressed about it. I don’t feel anxious. And as much as it depends on what they do [in Dubai], it is in my hands.” 

8. There’s more than one way to get to the top of the world.

Shanshan Feng showed that last week, winning for the second consecutive week and ascending to No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings for the first time … despite ranking 97th on tour in driving distance.

Lexi Thompson might have the most firepower of any of the top players, but if there are massive holes in her game – and there are – then it’ll be difficult for her to dominate against more complete (if shorter-hitting) players.

9. By the way, does anyone want to be No. 1?

Feng is the FIFTH No. 1 player this year, joining Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn, So Yeon Ryu, S.H. Park (who held the top spot for a total of one week) and now Feng.

10. The top five players in the Race to the CME Globe standings will take the top prize if they also win the season-ending event.

Those players who – all together now – control their own destiny this week: Lexi Thompson, Sung Hyun Park, Shanshan Feng, So Yeon Ryu and Brooke Henderson. 

So much is still to be determined, and not just the $1 million bonus. Still up for grabs are the Player of the Year awards, the money title and the Vare Trophy for low scoring average. 

11. There is a massive gulf between those who survive second stage of Web.com Tour Q-School and those who do not, and fortunately for us some familiar names are guaranteed at least conditional status next year on the Web.

Among those who advanced are Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns, Sean Crocker, Jimmy Stanger and Jack Maguire.

Unfortunately, A.J. McInerney, who bypassed a free start at Mayakoba to play second stage, failed to reach the final stage. 

Hey, you’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Jon Rahm than this correspondent … but even this is a bit much.

The Spaniard made his first Tour start (as an amateur) at the Mayakoba in 2014. For some reason, tournament officials decided to make a plaque to commemorate that moment, even though he’s unlikely to ever play there again.  

This week's award winners ... 

About to Receive a Call From a 904 Number: Grayson Murray. After Sutherland’s victory, Murray, the controversial second-year player who has had his fair share of social-media incidents, wondered aloud whether anyone actually cares about the Tour’s senior circuit. In a now-deleted tweet, he asked: "Does anyone really care is the real question.....those guys were relevant 10 plus years ago." Yeah, that’s probably a no-no.

Auspicious Debut: John Oda. In his first PGA Tour event as a pro, the former UNLV star challenged for the lead through two rounds and wound up in eighth. Impressive. 

Hey, Remember Me?: Si Woo Kim. He had gone quiet since his Players win, as his third-place showing at Mayakoba was his first top-10 in 15 starts since Sawgrass.

Awkward Line of Questioning of the Week: Reporter to Rickie Fowler.

Question: "Cancun is a beautiful place; a beautiful place for marriage. Are you thinking about this?"

Fowler: “Not yet. Not yet. I’m in a good spot both in my personal life and professional life.”

Sheesh.

Bluegrass Special: Valhalla. In case you missed it, the PGA-owned course in Louisville will host the year’s second major – yeah, it felt strange to type that – in 2024. Rory McIlroy won there in '14. 

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Pat Perez. The defending champion had come in with good form, winning the CIMB Classic a few weeks ago and finishing no worse than 24th since the playoffs. Then he threw up a second-round 74 to barely make the cut and tied for 34th (after a closing 66) in his title defense. Sigh. 

Article Tags: Shanshan Feng, Bernhard Langer, Rickie Fowler, Monday Scramble

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.