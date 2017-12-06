Getty Images

Oosthuizen WDs from Joburg after freak injury

By Ryan LavnerDecember 6, 2017, 1:21 pm

A freak injury has knocked Louis Oosthuizen out of this week’s Joburg Open.

A few days ago the South African jammed his fingers in between two airport trolleys while on his way to Johannesburg. When he arrived at the course on Wednesday, he was unable to grip his clubs.

“This morning is even worse than it was yesterday, so I tried to grip a golf club but there’s no way I can go to my grip position,” he told reporters. “It’s a bit of an unfortunate one, but I don’t want to tee off Thursday and play one hole or a few shots and then withdraw after taking someone’s spot. I just can’t do that. So I’m going to have to withdraw from this one.”

Oosthuizen, who had top-10s in his past two starts, was replaced by American Cody Martin.

The Joburg Open is the final event of the calendar year on the European Tour.

ICYMI: Frittelli uses compass in winning on Euro Tour

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 6, 2017, 5:29 pm

Dylan Frittelli won the Mauritius Open last week in a playoff over Arjun Atwal.

A former University of Texas teammate of Jordan Spieth, Frittelli earned his second European Tour victory with 13 clubs in his bag after breaking one (as shown below). And, as the video above shows, by using a compass to gauge wind direction on the 71st hole.

Newsmaker of the Year: No. 9, Rules of Golf

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 6, 2017, 12:30 pm

It wouldn’t be a full list of Newsmakers without including the Rules of Golf, which once again became the focal point of several key tournaments and now, it seems, may be simplified in the near future.

The rule book took center stage at the ANA Inspiration, where a ball-marking gaffe of inches led to a critical four-shot penalty for Lexi Thompson. It became a hotly-debated topic, as a viewer call-in essentially determined the outcome of a major championship, and weeks later the USGA and R&A implemented a “reasonable judgment” standard to limit the power of video replay reviews.

That action came months after the governing bodies announced a plan to simplify the rule book beginning in 2019. The proposed changes would eliminate penalties for tapping down spike marks, removing loose impediments in a hazard or hitting the flagstick while on the green. The dozens of new changes also included limiting the time for a lost ball search and allowing players to crouch near ground level when dropping out of a hazard.

Full list of 2017 Newsmakers of the Year

While the new changes received ample discussion, the rules in their current form still grabbed plenty of headlines over the summer. Jon Rahm was embroiled in not one but two rules controversies, first during his win at the Irish Open and again over moving a loose impediment at The Open. The PGA Tour curiously picked the Zurich Classic team event to hand out its first slow-play penalty in more than 20 years, while Bryson DeChambeau’s attempt to bring side-saddled putting back into style was hampered by the USGA.

But perhaps the biggest rules storyline gained traction near the end of the year, as a chorus of voices continued to call for the ever-advancing golf ball to be rolled back. Players from Tiger Woods to Dustin Johnson threw their support behind the notion of using a reduced-distance tournament ball for professionals, while USGA chief executive Mike Davis seemed open to just such a possibility when citing the increased costs associated with maintaining bigger and longer courses.

Whether 400-yard drives soon become a thing of the past or a shorter list of decisions leads to more enjoyable rounds, one thing remains clear: the impact of the Rules of Golf won’t be rolled back anytime soon.

USGA and R&A propose significant changes to simplify Rules of Golf

Article: USGA, R&A reveal proposed changes to Rules of Golf

Article: Full list of proposed changes to the Rules of Golf

Article: Reactions from Tiger, others on proposed rules changes

USGA: New rules easier to read and apply

Player reaction to new rules 'largely positive'

Lexi Thompson loses in ANA Inspiration playoff after controversial four-stroke penalty

Article: Replay rules under fire after controversial Lexi ruling

Article: Weeks later, Lexi ruling still a heated topic

Article: Lexi breaks down discussing ANA penalty

Thompson assessed four-stroke penalty a day later

Lexi breaks down in tears discussing ANA penalty

Jon Rahm embroiled in two rules controversies

Article: Rahm stands by ball mark mechanics after Irish Open controversy

Article: Rahm skirts another rules infraction at Open

Watch the Jon Rahm ball-placement controversy at Irish Open

Rules official McFee: Rahm was off by 'millimeters'

Debate rages over distance of golf ball, courses

Article: Tiger throws support behind rolling back the golf ball

Article: USGA's Davis calls impact of course expansion 'horrible'

Article: USGA's Davis considers 'variable distance golf ball'

Tiger, DJ in favor of limiting golf ball distance

Titleist CEO fires back at Davis over golf ball distance

Bryson DeChambeau spars with USGA over non-conforming putter

Article: One of DeChambeau's side-saddle putters deemed non-conforming

Article: DeChambeau blames USGA amid putting style switch

Article: DeChambeau tweets apology for USGA remarks

PGA Tour hands out first slow-play penalty in 22 years

Article: Zurich Classic team gets first slow-play penalty on Tour since 1995

Newsmakers of the Year: Top 10 in 2017

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 6, 2017, 12:30 pm

GolfChannel.com is counting down the top 10 Newsmakers of the Year as voted on by Golf Channel’s writers, editors, reporters and producers. Check out the list below, including future release dates:

No. 10: Jon Rahm

No. 9: Rules of Golf

No. 8: Dec. 7

No. 7: Dec. 8

No. 6: Dec. 11

No. 5: Dec. 12

No. 4: Dec. 13

No. 3: Dec. 14

No. 2: Dec. 15

No. 1: Dec. 18

New version of Tiger-mania hits the PGA Tour

By Doug FergusonDecember 6, 2017, 12:51 am

NASSAU, Bahamas - The latest comeback by Tiger Woods, this one following a 10-month absence from a fourth back surgery in three years, was sure to cause some disruption in the workforce with the weekday television coverage.

That included the commissioner's office at the PGA Tour.

''I would consider myself to be among the highly distracted as Tiger played his first round,'' Jay Monahan said Tuesday.

Monahan was at the Hero World Challenge the day before it began and stayed for the pro-am dinner, where he said Woods spoke from the heart about his foundation, thanked the other 17 players for coming and reminded them they had a chance to compete against a player at No. 1,199 in the world ranking.

''That broke up the room,'' Monahan said with a laugh.

Indeed, it's rare for a player to tie for ninth and move up 531 spots in the world ranking - Woods now is all the way up to No. 668 - but such were the circumstances. The field featured eight of the top 10 in the world, and it included one guy who had earned ranking points at only two tournaments over the last two years.

There's no way to go but up.

That's what Monahan took away from the holiday exhibition, only he wasn't talking about the world ranking.

''We had such a strong year with great, young players stepping forward,'' he said. ''You add Tiger back in the mix, and we all go away from it with a lot of excitement.''

How much Woods is in the mix remains to be seen, although this was as strong as he has looked in four years. Next up is figuring out a schedule that Woods said would be geared around the four majors. He hasn't played all four since 2015, and he hasn't made the cut in all of them since 2013.

Most of the young players at Albany Golf Club - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger - know more about the legend of Woods than what it's like to have him at tournaments.

Thomas got a taste of it.

He is the FedEx Cup champion and PGA Tour player of the year after winning five times, including his first major at the PGA Championship. He started the new season by winning the CJ Cup in South Korea.

And when he sat down for a news conference, his first six questions were about Woods.

Thomas was paired with Woods for the first and final rounds, and while Woods had the largest gallery, there was rarely more than about 250 fans. It's the Bahamas. So when Thomas was asked if felt the effect of Woods on the golf course or in his news conference, he smiled.

''I would say more of the fact that I just won the FedEx Cup, player of the year, and all I get asked about is Tiger Woods,'' he said. Thomas was not the least bit irritated, even though this was the 10th out 12 consecutive questions he fielded about Woods on that day.

''I thought it was bad the questions I got asked about Jordan,'' Thomas said.

Golf wasn't suffering without Woods, not inside the ropes.

Dating to when Woods had his first back surgery, Rory McIlroy won two majors in 2014; Spieth got halfway to the calendar Grand Slam in 2015; Dustin Johnson fulfilled his potential with his first major in 2016 and was voted Player of the Year. And this year brought the emergence of the 24-year-old Thomas.

No one can draw attention to golf like Woods - not individually, maybe not collectively. That's no surprise.

''The keen golf fans will know Tiger moved the needle and brought people in that might be sports fans, but not golf fans,'' Henrik Stenson said. ''But everyone who follows golf closely, I don't think they've been home thinking, 'Oh, this is not exciting anymore,' when all the guys at the top have been winning. It's been a healthy couple of years, even though he's not been on the scene.

''I don't think he can make it less good, having the old Tiger back and trying to charge through the field,'' Stenson said. ''It would make it even more exciting.''

There's also the danger, especially in today's social media climate, to gush so much over Woods that it seems no one else is playing and tournaments that Woods doesn't play are not worth watching.

This is nothing new. The PGA Tour has been facing questions like this for 20 years.

Monahan sees only an upside now.

''We have such a deep bench of young, international players, combined with a great group of veterans. All have accomplished a lot in their own right, week in and week out. The story lines will be strong,'' Monahan said. ''You take a strong PGA Tour and just make it stronger. And it doesn't just apply when Tiger is playing. The fact he's back is bringing more attention, more eyeballs, and that's going to benefit everyone.

''It's great to be back in that situation.''

