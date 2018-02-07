Getty Images

Pebble pairings: DJ and Spieth; Rory and Phil

By Randall MellFebruary 7, 2018, 2:35 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth have won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am attacking in very different styles, and that makes their pairing together must-see golf in the first three rounds.

Rory McIlroy is playing the event for the first time this week, and he’ll have a guy who knows how to win it as his tour guide. McIlroy is paired with Phil Mickelson, a four-time AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner.

Johnson and Spieth will go off together Thursday at 11:22 a.m. ET at Spyglass Hill, Friday at 1:01 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Saturday at 12:21 p.m. ET at Pebble Beach.

Johnson’s pro-am partner will again be NHL great Wayne Gretzky. Spieth’s will be country music star Jake Owen.

Johnson and Spieth know their way around this event. Johnson won it in 2009 and ’10. Spieth won it last year.

Spieth’s 68.8 scoring average in the tournament is the best over the last 30 years by players who have played at least 10 rounds. Johnson’s 69.3 scoring average is second best.

McIlroy and Mickelson will go off together Thursday at 11:55 a.m. ET at Spyglass Hill, Friday at 11:11 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula and Saturday at 12:54 p.m. at Pebble Beach.

McIlroy is teamed with his father, Gerry, in the pro-am competition. Mickelson is with Jimmy Dunne III, an investment banking executive.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am has its swagger back

By Randall MellFebruary 7, 2018, 1:58 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The pros like to stop and admire the sea lions frolicking along the rugged shore off the 18th tee at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but nature just might turn the tables this week.

The field is that good.

Who can blame the sea lions if they jockey for position on the rocks here to get a look at world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 3 Jordan Spieth.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to get its swagger back in a big way, with some of the game’s biggest stars looking to put on a show as spectacular as what mother nature delivers here.

While this event lost some luster struggling to attract strong fields in down years over the last decade, it has bounced back strong with the support of the game's youngest stars. This will mark the third straight year the world No. 1 will tee it up here, but the first time in more than a decade that the top three players in the world rankings are all here.

Rory McIlroy may not be among the top three, but he gives the event another boost, making his first start in this tournament. He’s No. 8 in the world, with designs on returning to No. 1.

Throw in former world No. 1 Jason Day and four-time AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champ Phil Mickelson, and there is plenty of star power to spread around the three courses hosting the first three days of play.

Somewhere in the cosmos, Bing Crosby is crooning “Stardust.” It would be a nice week for a clambake with Bill Murray, Ray Romano, Toby Keith, Jake Owen, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and CBS NFL analyst and former quarterback Tony Romo among those in the pro-am competition.

“You can’t not love this place,” said Gary Woodland, who will try to win back-to-back titles after claiming the trophy at the Waste Management Phoenix Open last weekend. “This place is unbelievable.”

The PGA Tour’s best will be looking to deliver the West Coast Swing yet another good show.

“Anytime you get a chance to play against the top three players in the world, it’s a fun week,” said William McGirt, winner of the Memorial in 2016. “We don’t get to do it that often anymore. There are so many tournaments. With the four majors, The Players and three World Golf Championships, regular tour events that have been around forever get hurt, because of the scheduling. So this is great it’s happening here.” 

Maybe it’s fitting Doral doesn’t host a PGA Tour event anymore. The old adage that the year in golf doesn’t begin until Doral wouldn’t hold up any longer. Today’s stars aren’t using the West Coast swing to get warm in a run up to the Masters. They hit the year hot with Johnson, Rahm and Jason Day among the big names getting on the board with victories in January.

The intensity only builds this week with Spieth looking to rebound from a missed cut in Phoenix last week. He is defending the title he won last year. It also builds with McIlroy making his first PGA Tour start of the year after coming off second- and third-place finishes on the European Tour last month.

Johnson will be doing more than trying to win this event for the third time. He will be trying to hold off Rahm’s bid to take the No. 1 ranking from him.

Rahm can overtake Johnson if he wins this week and Johnson finishes 45th or worse.

“I think I’m in a really good place,” Johnson said. “The game feels really good. I’ve got a lot of confidence in it, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.”

Johnson and Spieth are the favorites here, and the PGA Tour has paired them together for the first three rounds. Johnson will play with NHL great Wayne Gretzky as his pro-am partner once again, while Spieth is with country music singer Jake Owen.

In 10 starts in this event, Johnson has two victories among seven top-10 finishes. Spieth’s scoring average on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am venues is 68.8, the best over the last 30 years by anyone who has played at least 10 rounds. Johnson is second, at 69.3.

Still, Woodland showed the increasing depth of the Tour, overtaking Rickie Fowler, Rahm and Mickelson on Sunday to win in Phoenix.

“It seems like every week you have more and more guys able to win,” Woodland, 33, said. “And then you have guys like Justin [Thomas] and Jordan and Dustin that seem like they can win five times a year. You’re battling, it seems to me, more guys every week, and it seems like more guys are younger.”

And that’s making the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am feel young again.

DJ knows he could lose his No. 1 ranking at Pebble

By Randall MellFebruary 6, 2018, 11:56 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Dustin Johnson doesn’t have to look far over his shoulder to see the top threat to his world No. 1 ranking this week.

Johnson is teeing it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first PGA Tour start since winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in an eight-shot rout.

World No. 2 Jon Rahm is also in the field this week. Rahm could overtake Johnson for No. 1 if Rahm wins this week and Johnson finishes 45th or worse, according to Golf Channel projections.

Johnson has two victories among seven top-10 finishes in his 10 starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He has finished worse than 44th just twice.

Johnson knows Rahm is within reach of his No. 1 ranking.

“It’s just how it goes,” Johnson said. “If I keep playing well and keep winning then I’m going to stay No. 1. If I don’t play well, there are a lot of really good players that are playing well right now. So, it’s going to be tough for me to keep it.”

The top three players in the world rankings are playing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with No. 3 Jordan Spieth also in the field.

“If I keep playing like I am and how I should, then, yeah, I’ll be there at the end of the year,” Johnson said.

Confident in coaches, Woodland eyes Ryder Cup berth

By Randall MellFebruary 6, 2018, 10:02 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Gary Woodland’s Ryder Cup prospects got a big boost thanks to one of Europe’s most accomplished teachers.

Woodland said Pete Cowen’s tough-love help with his short game was a factor in his victory Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It’s also a factor in Woodland’s growing confidence he can make the American team headed to Paris in September.

Woodland jumped from 28th to seventh in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings with Sunday’s win.

Butch Harmon, Woodland’s swing coach, steered Woodland to Cowen for short-game work.

“Pete’s hard, there’s no sugar coating, a lot like Butch,” Woodland said. “If I’m not getting it right away, Pete will definitely get into me and tell me, 'I’m not out here wasting people’s time. It’s time to work.'”

Cowen is Europe’s go-to teacher. His pupils have included Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter, Danny Willett and Lee Westwood.

Woodland said his up-and-down to save par from a tough spot at the 17th hole in Phoenix Sunday probably “won the tournament” for him. Woodland coaxed a dicey 100-foot chip toward a pin tucked against the water, rolling the shot to within 5 feet.

“I had a lot of green to work with, a shot I would have definitely left short in the past, knowing if it was too long it was going in the water,” Woodland said. “It was the first shot Pete and I worked on this off season.”

The 33-year-old is also getting help from Brad Faxon on his putting and loves what his team is doing for him.

“I feel I’m a top player, I do,” said Woodland, looking to make his first Ryder Cup team. “I feel my game is more complete than it’s ever been.”

Woodland will work with Cowen again at the Honda Classic in two weeks.

“Butch and I have the golf swing where we want it,” Woodland said. “I’m starting to drive the ball as well as I ever have. I’m hitting more drivers. That’s a tribute to the work Butch and I have done.

“I have a lot to do, but if I do that, if I continue to improve with the short game, continue to improve with the driver, I think the Ryder Cup is a no-brainer.”

Spiranac posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

By Grill Room TeamFebruary 6, 2018, 9:45 pm

Paige Spiranac has gone from social media star to one of the most recognizable faces in golf today, and with that meteoric rise came the news Tuesday that she would appear in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Spiranac, 24, announced the news in an emotional post on social media, where she uses her platform to battle cyber-bullying and raise awareness for body positivity.

This was such a hard secret to keep! But I’m so honored and humbled to be included in #SISwim 2018! This issue is about self-love, empowering women, body positivity, and encouraging everyone to be kind. Women face so much pressure every. single. day. to look, act, and talk a certain way, and it is so difficult trying to figure out what you “can” and “should” be. It’s taken a long time, but I’m proud of my body! I’m proud of who I am! I’m proud that I can be strong, smart, AND sexy! SI Swim embraces ALL women, no matter what, and just wants them to feel loved. You should feel loved and powerful and unapologetically YOU! And don’t let ANYONE tell you that you’re not perfect just the way you are. Thank you to @mj_day and the whole team for believing in me and letting me share my story. You’ve changed my outlook on life and let me know it’s okay to love my body #siswim

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

The former San Diego State player and Cactus Tour winner, who has more than a million followers on Instagram alone, also sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about her journey through professional golf to the Swimsuit Issue and what she hopes to accomplish going forward.

