Beef on roller coasters makes for glorious photos

By Grill Room TeamNovember 14, 2017, 8:45 pm

Whether he's hanging with John Daly or "racing" Boo Weekley, Andrew "Beef" Johnston always looks like he's living life to the fullest.

The 28-year-old is teeing it up this week at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga., but he prepped with a little fun at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend.

The man who has accumulated a cult-like following since vowing to "get hammered" with his family after winning the 2016 Spanish Open, posted a couple pictures on his Instagram account from his experience on the roller coasters, and like most things with Beef, they do not disappoint.

Beef is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Players experiencing blood tests at RSM Classic

By Rex HoggardNovember 14, 2017, 9:51 pm

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – In June, when the PGA Tour announced it would add blood testing to his anti-doping program there were plenty of questions.

When would players be tested?

How invasive are the tests?

Would a test somehow impact a player’s ability to swing the golf club?

Those questions are slowly being answered.

On Tuesday at the RSM Classic, defending champion Mac Hughes had his first experience with the new blood testing procedures.

“I didn’t even know. When I was going to my test I thought it was a urine test,” said Hughes, who added this was the first time he’d been blood tested on Tour. “They told me it was a blood test and I thought, this is kind of interesting.”

Although officials don’t tell players how many times or when they will be tested, blood testing is supposed to be a fraction of the performance-enhancing tests that are administered, with the majority of testing still done via urine tests.

In the past, the vast majority of urine tests were done after competitive rounds, but if Tuesday was any indication, officials will utilize practice and pro-am days to administer blood testing.

“There was like three or four other guys getting tested the same time as me,” Hughes said.

Healthy Snedeker finally back with new swing, diet

By Rex HoggardNovember 14, 2017, 9:43 pm

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Brandt Snedeker doesn’t have his normally lofty expectations this week at the RSM Classic. Although the eight-time PGA Tour winner maintains his competitive edge, after 14 weeks of virtual inactivity because of injury he’s learned to keep things in perspective.

Snedeker hasn’t played on Tour since the Travelers Championship in June after being diagnosed with an injury to his manubrium joint in his chest, an ailment that became more painful with every swing.

“The vibrations, the force that you put on it when you hit a golf ball was traveling up my arms, going in my chest and finding that weak spot in my sternum, and it was literately like a tuning fork hitting it every time and felt like I had a broken sternum,” he said on Tuesday at Sea Island Resort.

Snedeker said he consulted with at least 15 different doctors, eventually deciding that it was best to let the injury heal instead of having surgery.

When he finally healed, Snedeker worked with swing coach John Tillery to alter his swing and take pressure off the joint. He also dramatically altered his diet, cutting out all carbs and sugars to avoid inflammation.

“I miss French fries like crazy,” he said.

Snedeker decided to play the RSM Classic to test his rebuilt swing and his body, and admitted that he’s not sure what to expect from his body or his swing.

“Anytime you come back from injury there's going to be some anxiety,” he said. “Even though I'm playing at home, playing in a cart, played 25 holes three days in a row and it was fine, you get a funny lie out here, I don't know how it's going to react to that kind of force.”

Despite injury, Ryu motivated to take back No. 1

By Randall MellNovember 14, 2017, 9:40 pm

NAPLES, Fla. – So Yeon Ryu reigned as world Rolex No. 1 for 19 consecutive weeks before losing the top spot two weeks ago.

She wants it back, if only to feel better about the way she carried the top ranking.

“I really want to be, like, a well-deserved No. 1, like being in contention more often, pick up the trophy more often,” Ryu said. “I really want to be stronger next time I become No. 1.”

Ryu has had an excellent year, with two victories, including a major championship, the ANA Inspiration. She leads the Rolex Player of the Year points race. She just didn’t like the way she played once she became No. 1.

“Since becoming No. 1, I haven’t won any tournaments,” Ryu said. “I felt like I no longer deserved the No. 1 spot.”

Through most of this year, Ryu was a fixture on leaderboards. She opened the year with eight consecutive top-10 finishes, including the ANA Inspiration title. When she won her second title of the season, taking the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in late June, she seized the No. 1 ranking.

After that, Ryu made 11 starts, with three top-10 finishes. She wasn’t satisfied with that.

“I’m really motivated to get back to No. 1,” she said.

Ryu’s challenge is complicated by a sore right shoulder. She struggled with it in her last start two weeks ago and says it’s better, but not completely healed.

“I feel about 80 percent,” she said. “I’m just going to do my best this week.”

Ryu said it’s a muscle strain, probably from overuse.

HS golf coach resigns after racist tweets to NASCAR driver

By Grill Room TeamNovember 14, 2017, 8:31 pm

A high school golf coach in Wisconsin is out of a job after posting a series tweets toward African-American NASCAR driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

According to The Cambridge News, Cambridge High School coach Brent Nottestad, 42, went after Wallace on Twitter last week in a string of racially-motivated tweets.

Nottestad's since-deleted verbal attack started with a response to a Wallace tweet about becoming the first full-time NASCAR Cup driver since 1971, writing "Hey @BubbaWallace. Please quit with, 'I'm black' bs. You're terrible. There are 1423 more credible drivers to get that ride than you." The number 1423 is often used as a reference to a white supremacist group in Alabama.

Nottestad didn't stop there, asking about Wallace's recently deceased grandmother, "Granny Jan die in a police shooting?" and also commented "Almost looks like going to the zoo" on another photo of the driver with a fan.

Wallace, 24, who will drive the No. 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018, responded with a couple tweets of his own,

Nottestad resigned his position on Thursday after meeting with school officials. He had coached the golf team since 2014 and graduated from the school in 1993.

"The Cambridge School District was made aware of several offensive comments made on social media by Cambridge High School boys' golf coach, Brent Nottestad," Cambridge Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said in a statement. "After a meeting between Mr. Nottestad and school district officials this morning, Mr. Nottestad resigned his position with the district, effective immediately. As this is a personnel matter, no other statements or comments will be forthcoming from the school district."

Nottestad has since told ESPN in a direct message that he picked the number 1423 at random and had no idea of its meaning. He also apologized for his actions and added that he would reach out to Wallace even though he doesn't expect his forgiveness.

