Golf Channel Posts Most-Watched January, Capped by Most-Watched Sunday in Network History

By Golf Channel Public RelationsFebruary 2, 2018, 2:50 pm

Golf Digital Wraps Best January Ever for Minutes Streamed and Page Views

Golf Channel posted its most-watched January ever with an average of 116,000 viewers per minute in Total Day, up 23% vs. last year and up 10% vs. the previous high in January 2013, according to data released by The Nielsen Company. This builds off December 2017 being the most-watched December ever for Golf Channel. Additionally, January’s success was mirrored across Golf Digital, which posted its best January for minutes streamed (22.6M) and page views (78.5M), up 34% and 19% respectively.

Sunday, January 28 was Golf Channel’s most-watched Sunday on record. During the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open playoff between Jason Day and Alex Noren from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday – airing opposite The Grammy Awards – Golf Channel was the No. 1 Nielsen-measured cable network for Total Viewers, up 24% vs. second place (ESPN). The playoff was also Golf Channel’s most-watched PGA TOUR telecast ever.

“Golf is carrying a lot of momentum into 2018 with a deep roster of developing stars across the professional tours, a superstar making his return to competitive golf and a rapid evolution in the many ways golfers are participating in and consuming the game,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports. “It’s especially promising to see record viewership — and it’s only January.”

Golf Channel’s comprehensive slate of tournament coverage rounds out record-setting January:

  • LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Bahamas Classic Round One became the tour’s most-watched Opening Day in 9 years.
  • PGA TOUR Champions saw 2nd best Opening Day in 5 years at Mitsubishi Electric Championship.
  • Web.com Tour’s Round One from the Bahamas Abaco Classic was the tour’s most-watched telecast since July 2016.

As Golf Channel celebrated its 23rd anniversary since co-founders Arnold Palmer and Joe Gibbs launched the network on January 17, 1995, the company has evolved globally, now available to nearly 500 million viewers in more than 80 countries and delivering content in nine languages. Additionally, NBC Sports Group serves golfers and golf courses with an expanding portfolio of digital lifestyle brands, highlighted by GolfNow booking a record 15.2 million rounds of golf in 2017; Golf Advisor exceeding 700,000 golf course reviews by golfers, for golfers at nearly 9,000 courses worldwide; Golf Channel Am Tour continuing as the world’s largest amateur tour in golf; and fully integrating Revolution Golf and Golf Channel Academy within Golf Channel’s operations. Additional highlights from January include:

Watch: Garrigus' drive hits pin, doesn't drop for par-4 ace

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 2, 2018, 11:30 pm

As Ollie Schniederjans proved on Thursday at TPC Scottsdale, putting on the par-4 17th hole can be a little tricky.

So Robert Garrigus left nothing to chance during Round 2, taking dead aim at the hole. And that's not hyperbole.

Garrigus signed for a second-round 69 on Friday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, thanks in large part to this eagle on 17, which would've been a hole-in-one on a par 4 had he gotten any help at all from the golf gods:

Ever seen a par-4 ace? ALMOST!

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

Seriously, how does that stay out?

Despite giving one back on 18, Garrigus stayed on the right side of the cut line. So the good news is, he'll get two more tries this weekend at getting one to drop.

Article Tags: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Robert Garrigus

Watch: Phil saved by flag on bunker blast

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 2, 2018, 10:15 pm

Phil Mickelson is a three-time winner of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which means in addition to all his good play, he's also been the beneficiary of some good luck.

Take, for example, this play from the greenside sand at No. 9 on Friday.

The par save allowed Mickelson to make the turn a bogey-free 2 under par in Round 2.

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Lower expectations key for Berger at WMPO

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 10:15 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Coming off the best year of his burgeoning career, Daniel Berger admits that it has taken some time to adjust his expectations.

Berger successfully defended his title at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June, then lost a memorable playoff to Jordan Spieth a few weeks later at the Travelers Championship. He made the Tour Championship, starred on his first-ever Presidents Cup team and steadily climbed up the world rankings.

But even after opening the new year with a pair of top-15 finishes in Hawaii, Berger found himself making some mental tweaks heading into this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“(This season) hasn’t been quite what I really wanted it to be,” Berger said. “I think the expectations from the last couple years were pretty high, so just trying to maintain a lower expectation and just kind of have fun and play well, and that’s kind of what happened this week.”

Full-field scores from the Farmers Insurance Open

The plan has been put to great use through 36 holes at TPC Scottsdale, where Berger took the clubhouse lead after rounds of 68-65. It continues his run of success on the Stadium Course that includes a T-10 finish in his tournament debut in 2015 and a T-7 finish last year.

Berger didn’t drop a shot during the second round, closing with a 20-foot birdie on No. 18 to tie Scott Stallings and Adam Hadwin for the lowest score of the morning wave.

“I know how well I can play,” he said. “So when you see that, you want to be in contention every week. Sometimes you put a little extra pressure on yourself, so just kind of going out there and just having fun has really been the key for me.”

Article Tags: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Daniel Berger

'Upset' Thomas rebounds for bogey-free 68 on Day 2

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 9:49 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Justin Thomas heads into the weekend firmly in contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open despite a closing stretch to his opening round that threatened to derail his week.

Thomas was 6 under through 15 holes Thursday before making a double bogey amid boos from the crowd on No. 16 and hitting a chip into the water en route to bogey on the 17th. But the reigning Player of the Year effectively shook off those miscues during a bogey-free second round.

The scorecard again read 3-under 68, but this one was certainly a little easier to stomach.

“I was pretty upset and mad about that last night, because I really let a good chance get away to shoot, I felt like, 7 or 8 under,” Thomas said. “But it is what it is, and stretches like that are going to happen over the course of four days, and hopefully I just got mine out of the way.”

Simply making the weekend is a step in the right direction for Thomas, who contended in 2015 in his tournament debut but missed the cut each of the last two years at TPC Scottsdale. His two-hole hiccup during the opening round remains his lone blemish through 36 holes, and he stood just three shots behind Daniel Berger upon completing his round.

“I like this course a lot,” Thomas said. “Other than my rookie year, I played it really poorly the last two years. But when you get in the fairway it’s very, very score-able, with a lot of short irons in your hand which I feel like is a strength of mine.”

Article Tags: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas

