Golf Channel Posts Most-Watched January, Capped by Most-Watched Sunday in Network History

Golf Digital Wraps Best January Ever for Minutes Streamed and Page Views

Golf Channel posted its most-watched January ever with an average of 116,000 viewers per minute in Total Day, up 23% vs. last year and up 10% vs. the previous high in January 2013, according to data released by The Nielsen Company. This builds off December 2017 being the most-watched December ever for Golf Channel. Additionally, January’s success was mirrored across Golf Digital, which posted its best January for minutes streamed (22.6M) and page views (78.5M), up 34% and 19% respectively.

Sunday, January 28 was Golf Channel’s most-watched Sunday on record. During the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open playoff between Jason Day and Alex Noren from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday – airing opposite The Grammy Awards – Golf Channel was the No. 1 Nielsen-measured cable network for Total Viewers, up 24% vs. second place (ESPN). The playoff was also Golf Channel’s most-watched PGA TOUR telecast ever.

“Golf is carrying a lot of momentum into 2018 with a deep roster of developing stars across the professional tours, a superstar making his return to competitive golf and a rapid evolution in the many ways golfers are participating in and consuming the game,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports. “It’s especially promising to see record viewership — and it’s only January.”

Golf Channel’s comprehensive slate of tournament coverage rounds out record-setting January:

LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Bahamas Classic Round One became the tour’s most-watched Opening Day in 9 years.

PGA TOUR Champions saw 2 nd best Opening Day in 5 years at Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

best Opening Day in 5 years at Mitsubishi Electric Championship. Web.com Tour’s Round One from the Bahamas Abaco Classic was the tour’s most-watched telecast since July 2016.

As Golf Channel celebrated its 23rd anniversary since co-founders Arnold Palmer and Joe Gibbs launched the network on January 17, 1995, the company has evolved globally, now available to nearly 500 million viewers in more than 80 countries and delivering content in nine languages. Additionally, NBC Sports Group serves golfers and golf courses with an expanding portfolio of digital lifestyle brands, highlighted by GolfNow booking a record 15.2 million rounds of golf in 2017; Golf Advisor exceeding 700,000 golf course reviews by golfers, for golfers at nearly 9,000 courses worldwide; Golf Channel Am Tour continuing as the world’s largest amateur tour in golf; and fully integrating Revolution Golf and Golf Channel Academy within Golf Channel’s operations. Additional highlights from January include: